Backyard chickens ruffle feathers in Winfield

WINFIELD — It's still to be decided whether a small flock of chickens owned by a Winfield family will be allowed to stay home to roost.

The Winfield Town Council on Tuesday is expected to resume discussion of a variance request from Derek and Rita Van Tickelt to raise 15 chickens at 6528 E. 114th Place in the Prairie Crossings subdivision.

The Board of Zoning Appeals, which met earlier this month, gave a no recommendation to the Town Council

Jennifer and Shawn Menear, the owners of a home adjacent to the Van Tickelt's asked the Town Council to turn down the request.

Jennifer Menear said she and her husband bought their lot and had their custom home built in Prairie Crossings in 2006.

"We wanted to be in a subdivision. We didn't want to be on a farm," Jennifer Menear said.

Town Councilman Dave Anderson, who asked earlier this month for a deferral, said he and the rest of the board and its legal counsel need more time to study the issue.

That's because the Menears handed each of the council and staff a copy of a statement issued from the Kelly Law Offices they have retained.