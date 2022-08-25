Badly decomposed body found outside LaPorte County home

LAPORTE COUNTY — A badly decomposed body was found in a "recreational area" outside a LaPorte County home Wednesday morning, police said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of West Small Road about 10:15 a.m. to investigate the discovery the body, Capt. Derek A. Allen of the LaPorte County said in an email.

"Deputies arrived and were escorted to the body by the property owner," Allen said. "An unidentified subject was found deceased near an outdoor recreational area on the property."

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the sheriff's office were called out, Allen said, and evidence technicians processed the scene with the assistance of the LaPorte County Coroner’s Office.

"Detectives are taking additional measures to confirm the identity of the body," Allen said.

The location of the body was southwest of Stone Lake.

LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said the body was that of a white male and was badly decomposed.

"We have not identified the body yet," Swanson said. We are working on it."

Swanson said the body was found in a landscaped "leisure area" outside an inhabited home.

"There were several people who live there," Swanson said.

Allen declined to provide any information on how a badly decomposed body had gone unnoticed in the "recreational area" of an inhabited residence until Wednesday morning.

"We're not releasing any further details," he said.