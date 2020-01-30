Ball State students seek retirement of cop-calling professor

MUNCIE, Ind. — Hundreds of Ball State University students gathered for a rally to demand the early retirement of a white professor who called police on a black student who refused to change seats last week during a class.

A crowd of 200 to 300 students, some carrying protest signs, converged Tuesday outside the Whitinger Business Building, The Star Press reported. It's where Sultan "Mufasa" Benson, a senior business-administration major, left marketing professor Shaheen Borna's class after the tenured faculty member called police on him.

Benson, who is from Chicago, recounted how he felt when Borna asked him to move to the front row from the back of the class. "Why am I being moved?" Benson said he asked the Iranian-born professor. “No answer. 'You can move or we can call the police.'”

On stage, Benson then articulated his feelings about having authorities called over a seat:

“You gonna call the police? On a young black man not doing nothing but in class, learning? ... “We all know how situations with the police go with young African-American men, correct?”

