Ban proposed on red-light cameras, heart of bribery scheme

The Transportation, Vehicles and Safety Committee voted unanimously to send it to the House floor for action.

Chicago and suburban communities that use red-light camera systems have reaped millions of dollars in fines. Advocates say studies show red-light cameras increase safety and that photographed infractions don't automatically generate tickets; each is reviewed manually.

Al Ronan, a lobbyist for Lombard-based red-light vendor Red Speed who also represents several suburban governments, said that the program's main thrust is public safety. To the extent municipalities generate revenue, Ronan said, it's “by using technology to free up police officers who would otherwise have to sit at corners and wait for someone to break the law."

A portion of the bribes paid to Sandoval came from a red-light vendor prosecutors refer to only as “Company A." But during his plea hearing, Sandoval slipped and identified it as SafeSpeed, based on Chicago. The company issued a statement last week saying that individuals apparently committed crimes “without SafeSpeed’s knowledge and in violation not only of the law but of SafeSpeed’s culture.”

Both Ronan and SafeSpeed spokesman Dennis Culloton said McSweeney's legislation is not the way to respond to criminal activity.