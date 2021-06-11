 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Bank guard shot dead during robbery, 'armed and dangerous' suspects being sought, police say
UPDATE: Bank guard shot dead during robbery, 'armed and dangerous' suspects being sought, police say

  • Updated
Robbery

Lake County police and officials with the Lake County coroner's office work Friday at First Midwest Bank in Gary. A bank guard was killed after an attempted bank robbery there, officials said.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

GARY — A bank guard was killed Friday in an attempted bank robbery at the First Midwest Bank on Ridge Road, authorities said.

Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady confirmed that shortly before 2 p.m. the bank, 1975 W. Ridge Road, was held up and during the attempted heist, a bank guard was fatally shot. 

It's believed the guard was approached outside and may have been ambushed, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez. 

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

Police are searching for two suspects, who fled on foot. Hamady said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. 

Two police helicopters are searching a wooded area behind the bank. 

This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

