UPDATE: Bank guard shot dead during robbery, 'armed and dangerous' suspects being sought, police say

Times staff
GARY — A bank guard was killed Friday in an attempted bank robbery at the First Midwest Bank on Ridge Road, authorities said.
Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady confirmed that shortly before 2 p.m. the bank, 1975 W. Ridge Road, was held up and during the attempted heist, a bank guard was fatally shot.
It's believed the guard was approached outside and may have been ambushed, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
Police are searching for two suspects, who fled on foot. Hamady said the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Two police helicopters are searching a wooded area behind the bank.
This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com for updates.
