HAMMOND — A Michigan City man is prepared to plead guilty to robbing three Northwest Indiana banks last summer.
Jason Jay Cheek, 42, signed a plea agreement, made public this week in U.S. District Court records, admitting he stole thousands of dollars from holdups at Michigan City and Portage financial institutions.
Cheek states he walked June 5, 2018, into the Chase Bank branch at 4365 Franklin St. in Michigan City, pushed a female customer aside, placed a black canvas bag on the counter and told the teller he would shoot if she set off an alarm.
He fled with $10,694 in his canvas bag after giving the female customer he had elbowed aside two $20 bills and said, "Here, for your troubles."
He entered the First Source Bank branch, 3905 Franklin St., in Michigan City shortly after 3 p.m. July 31, 2018, and informed a teller, "My name is Toby and I’ll be your robber today." He later warned that if she didn’t hurry “I would start shooting.”
After the teller shoved $3,000 in his bag, Cheek told her, “Go ahead and hit her button to alert law enforcement.”
About an hour later the same day, he robbed another Chase Bank branch, 3275 Willowcreek Road, in Portage, with the same line, “I’m going to be your robber today.” He also threatened to shoot the teller when she wasn’t quick enough to give him $2,000.
Portage police stopped Cheek in a vehicle at the intersection of Lute and Airport Road in Portage.
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Police said Cheek confessed he used a BB gun resembling a real firearm.
The U.S. Attorney’s office charged Cheek last August with three counts of bank robbery and a federal judge ruled in April he was mentally competent to stand trial.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
He would face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted at his trial, currently scheduled to take place next month.
The U.S. Attorney’s office has agreed to recommend Cheek receive some leniency at sentencing, and Cheek has promised to pay $15,694 in restitution.
No date has yet been set for Cheek to change his not guilty plea.
Alexander Joseph Kleemann
Age: 56 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1907960 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Alford Joshua Boord
Age: 27 Residence: Cedar Lake Booking Number(s): 1907986 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Neglect of a dependent Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Andre Maleke Jordan
Age: 23 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907991 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement using a vehicle Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Anthony Cornell Brown
Age: 49 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1907976 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Brian Jospeh Jaskulski
Age: 48 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1907985 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Candice Valerie Casanova
Age: 30 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907956 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Charles Lee Johnson Jr.
Age: 30 Residence: Pembroke Township, IL Booking Number(s): 1907923 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Child Molesting Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Cory Alan Jones
Age: 25 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1907958 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Domestic battery in presence of a child Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
David Glen Weaver Jr.
Age: 54 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907977 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Sexual violent predator failed duty to notify Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
David John Kartuska
Age: 36 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907974 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Battery resulting in injury Class: Felony
Entry Code: REM
Fernando Gallegos Jr.
Age: 33 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 1908005 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Karriem Ze Branch
Age: 20 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907920 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Attempted murder Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kayla Nicole Norwood
Age: 26 Residence: Indianapolis Booking Number(s): 1907929 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Causing death with prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Kevin Patrick Lessentine
Age: 33 Residence: St. John Booking Number(s): 1907965 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Habitual traffic offender Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Lawrence Scott Riccardi
Age: 51 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907952 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI- Endangering a person Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: NEW
Lumer Foxworth III
Age: 43 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907922 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Confinement Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Mark George Bzdyk
Age: 44 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1907995 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Michael Louis Galvan
Age: 60 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 1907696 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: NEW
Michael Peter Cromwell
Age: 69 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 1907934 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Monica Renee Moore
Age: 58 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 1907980 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony
Entry Code: WAR
Patrick Shon Smith-Travis
Age: 21 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907950 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Robert Allen Flack
Age: 58 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 1907966 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor
Entry Code: MUN
Rodney Lee Hyatt
Age: 45 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number(s): 1907930 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: REV
Taylor Spain Flores
Age: 29 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 1907925 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: OWI-prior Class: Felony
Entry Code: FTA
Thomas Donya Green
Age: 22 Residence: Merrillville Booking Number(s): 1907984 Arrest Date: Aug. 1, 2019 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement using vehicle Class: Felony
Entry Code: MUN
Thomas Keith Lewis II
Age: 32 Residence: Dalton, IL Booking Number(s): 1907928 Arrest Date: July 31, 2019 Offense Description: Fraud on a financial institution Class: Felony
Entry Code: O
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.