Courts
Jonathan Miano, The Times

HAMMOND — A Michigan City man is prepared to plead guilty to robbing three Northwest Indiana banks last summer.

Jason Jay Cheek, 42, signed a plea agreement, made public this week in U.S. District Court records, admitting he stole thousands of dollars from holdups at Michigan City and Portage financial institutions.

Cheek states he walked June 5, 2018, into the Chase Bank branch at 4365 Franklin St. in Michigan City, pushed a female customer aside, placed a black canvas bag on the counter and told the teller he would shoot if she set off an alarm.

He fled with $10,694 in his canvas bag after giving the female customer he had elbowed aside two $20 bills and said, "Here, for your troubles."

He entered the First Source Bank branch, 3905 Franklin St., in Michigan City shortly after 3 p.m. July 31, 2018, and informed a teller, "My name is Toby and I’ll be your robber today." He later warned that if she didn’t hurry “I would start shooting.”

After the teller shoved $3,000 in his bag, Cheek told her, “Go ahead and hit her button to alert law enforcement.”

About an hour later the same day, he robbed another Chase Bank branch, 3275 Willowcreek Road, in Portage, with the same line, “I’m going to be your robber today.” He also threatened to shoot the teller when she wasn’t quick enough to give him $2,000.

Portage police stopped Cheek in a vehicle at the intersection of Lute and Airport Road in Portage.

Police said Cheek confessed he used a BB gun resembling a real firearm.

The U.S. Attorney’s office charged Cheek last August with three counts of bank robbery and a federal judge ruled in April he was mentally competent to stand trial.

He would face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted at his trial, currently scheduled to take place next month.

The U.S. Attorney’s office has agreed to recommend Cheek receive some leniency at sentencing, and Cheek has promised to pay $15,694 in restitution.

No date has yet been set for Cheek to change his not guilty plea.

