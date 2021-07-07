Bank robbery suspect could face a harsh, but rarely used penalty

HAMMOND — The U.S. Attorney office is going after the most unlikely of punishments for last month’s killing of a bank security guard in Calumet Township.

Acting U.S. Attorney Tina Nommay said last week she is prepared to ask the U.S. Department of Justice for permission to seek the death penalty.

She said that could include either Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, of Gary or James King of Miami.

Both were recently charged with armed bank robbery and the murder of Richard Castellana June 11 outside the First Midwest Bank branch at 1975 W. Ridge Road.

King is represented by defense attorneys Michael A. Campbell and Michael W. Bosch of Highland. Gist-Holden, who was still being held in Georgia late last week, hasn’t hired an Indiana lawyer yet.

Both are expected to plead not guilty.

Death penalty prosecutions in Northwest Indiana have been on the decline since the early 1980s as state and federal courts have placed more restrictions on which crimes and defendants can face the ultimate penalty.