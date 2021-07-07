Bank robbery suspect could face a harsh, but rarely used penalty

HAMMOND — The U.S. Attorney office is going after the most unlikely of punishments for last month’s killing of a bank security guard in Calumet Township.
Acting U.S. Attorney Tina Nommay said last week she is prepared to ask the U.S. Department of Justice for permission to seek the death penalty.
She said that could include either Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, of Gary or James King of Miami.
Both were recently charged with armed bank robbery and the murder of Richard Castellana June 11 outside the First Midwest Bank branch at 1975 W. Ridge Road.
King is represented by defense attorneys Michael A. Campbell and Michael W. Bosch of Highland. Gist-Holden, who was still being held in Georgia late last week, hasn’t hired an Indiana lawyer yet.
Both are expected to plead not guilty.
Death penalty prosecutions in Northwest Indiana have been on the decline since the early 1980s as state and federal courts have placed more restrictions on which crimes and defendants can face the ultimate penalty.
It has been nearly a generation since federal prosecutors last won a capital murder case — against Odell Corley, who committed a murderous robbery at the First State Bank of Porter on U.S. 12 in The Pines.
Corley has yet to be executed.
That decades old crime and the current case share some similarities.
Federal investigators allege Gist-Holden and King ambushed Castellana, the First Midwest Bank guard in Gary.
One of them shot Castellana in the face with a high-velocity projectile before the security guard even saw them sneak up behind the Gary bank from a nearby wooded area, according to investigators.
Both men were armed, but King has accused Gist-Holden of the killing.
They fired several more shots, according to court documents, but didn’t injure anyone else in the bank before fleeing with $9,771 taken from a teller’s drawer.
Lake County police and their police dogs tracked King down within hours, less than a mile south of the bank with the stolen money, still fastened together with the bank’s paper clips.
Police near Valdosta, Georgia, arrested Gist-Holden a week later.
Investigators allege Gist-Holden orchestrated the robbery in advance to bail out his bankrupt semi-professional football team, the Illini Panthers. King was a player on that team.
Corley, who also uses the name Nasih Khalil Ra'id, enlisted four other men to rob The Pines bank on Aug. 27, 2002.
Court records state Corley planned the crime in advance, carefully, picking disguises for them, giving each of his partners-in-crime a specific role and calling in a bomb threat against area schools, minutes before the robbery, to distract police.
They drove up to the bank and Corley pushed through the bank’s front door before security guard Keith Hill could lock it. Corley shot him twice at close range with a .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun, leaving Hill paralyzed.
Corley then fatally shot teller Chandler Simpson, leapt over the counter and killed Kay Peckat, who was crouched behind it. Neither murder victim offered him any resistance.
Corley had only been in the bank for seconds, before discovering its vault was locked. The men fled empty handed and split up. Federal investigators arrested all the suspects within a week.
His accomplices pleaded guilty, but Corley maintained his innocence.
Former Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sue Collins and Randall Stewart convinced a federal judge and jury of Corley’s guilt in 2004. The overwhelming evidence included a partial palm print authorities say Corley left behind in the bank.
Corley lost his final appeal in 2009. He remains one of 46 men on federal death row, according to the Washington D.C.-based Death Penalty Information Center.
He has been spared the death penalty so far because the U.S. Department of Justice decreed a moratorium on federal executions in 2003.
That was only lifted and last summer under former President Donald Trump when 13 executions took place between last July and January.
Acting U.S. Attorney Tina Nommay said last week any request to seek the death penalty in the current case involves a three-part review by: a committee of senior Justice officials, the deputy U.S. Attorney General and then the U.S. Attorney General.
Attorney General Merrick Garland made an announcement Thursday night, saying he was imposing a moratorium on federal executions while the Justice Department conducts a review of its policies and procedures.
The process is likely to take several months.