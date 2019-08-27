HAMMOND — A political gadfly is suing Lake County election officials for keeping him out of the St. John Town Council election this year.
Joe Hero, of St. John, is asking a U.S. District Court judge to give him open access to future Lake County election ballots despite a 10-year ban the Indiana Republican party has imposed on him for disloyalty. That ban was imposed in 2016.
Hero filed suit Monday against the Lake County elections board for its decision Feb. 26 to remove his name as a Republican candidate for an at-large seat on the St. John Town Council.
St. John is a growing and prosperous suburb and a Republican party stronghold surrounded by Democratic voter majorities in surrounding Lake County communities.
The town’s voters will go to the polls Nov. 5 to elect new council members in the midst of a long-running dispute among residents over the pace of economic development there.
Hero has frequently been in the middle of disputes over the cost of renovations to Lake Central High School in St. John and the town’s acquisition of residential properties to spur business growth.
Hero filed early this year as a candidate for one of two at-large seats. Other Republicans challenged his spot on the ballot on grounds he was not a party member in good standing.
Lake County Councilman Christian Jorgensen, who challenged Hero, said, "The Republican Party doesn't want to be associated with Joe Hero."
Democratic and Republican members of the Lake County elections board supported those challenges and removed Hero’s name from the May 7 primary ballot.
Hero states in his suit that he has been a member of the Republican Party, voted for fellow Republicans and has run as a Republican for public office over the past 40 years.
However, he said he also has supported political independents who “will best represent his community” in spite of his Republican affiliation.
For that “open-minded” activity, Hero said the Indiana Republican party imposed the ban.
He is asking a federal judge to issue an injunction permitting him to run for public office as a Republican in the future and forbidding the county elections board from removing him again.