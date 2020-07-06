Bar brawl spills out into road after shunned advance, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A shunned advance in a local bar resulted early Saturday in one man arrested, another cut by a knife and 20 people brawling in the middle of Willowcreek Road, police said.
"I had my lights and siren activated and it did not seem to affect their behavior in any way," one of the responding Portage police officers said of the scene.
Arrested was Juan Reyes, 31, of River Grove, Ill., who was involved in the initial incident at Mark O's Bar & Grill, 2385 Willowcreek Road, and made an attempt to flee the scene, police said.
Reyes faces a criminal count of battery and two counts of resisting law enforcement, all misdemeanors, police said.
A 23-year-old Portage woman told police Reyes complimented her hair and asked if he could touch it, which she declined. When she told her friends, a verbal disturbance broke out between them and the group with Reyes, police said.
When the woman tried to intervene, she said Reyes intentionally punched her in the jaw, police said.
Police, who responded to the scene shortly before 3 a.m., reported seeing Reyes fleeing the area and said he took off running when ordered to stop.
Reyes led police on a foot chase through residential and wooded areas and was taken into custody near a fence, according to the incident report. Police said he was uncooperative and made multiple attempts to pull away.
Another officer responding to the scene found 20 people fighting in the bar's parking lot and discovered a man bleeding from the thumb, according to police reports. The injured man, who was with Reyes, said he was struck in the back of the head, and a man pulled a knife and cut his hand, police reports state.
