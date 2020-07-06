Bar brawl spills out into road after shunned advance, Portage police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A shunned advance in a local bar resulted early Saturday in one man arrested, another cut by a knife and 20 people brawling in the middle of Willowcreek Road, police said.

"I had my lights and siren activated and it did not seem to affect their behavior in any way," one of the responding Portage police officers said of the scene.

Arrested was Juan Reyes, 31, of River Grove, Ill., who was involved in the initial incident at Mark O's Bar & Grill, 2385 Willowcreek Road, and made an attempt to flee the scene, police said.

Reyes faces a criminal count of battery and two counts of resisting law enforcement, all misdemeanors, police said.

A 23-year-old Portage woman told police Reyes complimented her hair and asked if he could touch it, which she declined. When she told her friends, a verbal disturbance broke out between them and the group with Reyes, police said.

When the woman tried to intervene, she said Reyes intentionally punched her in the jaw, police said.

Police, who responded to the scene shortly before 3 a.m., reported seeing Reyes fleeing the area and said he took off running when ordered to stop.