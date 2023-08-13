I recently received a "Legislative Session Review" from State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, in which he laments the GOP legislation which "opens up educators and librarians to criminal prosecution for sharing books about diverse people and groups ..."

I wonder if Lonnie's innocent-sounding description might refer to the explicit, lewd, and totally inappropriate books which have ignited the controversy over parent's rights to protect their kids against the radical left's campaign to sexualize (and confuse) them?

I'm referring to books such as "Gender Queer" which, for some inexplicable reason, school libraries are making available to students of all ages. This graphic assault on young people would have been unthinkable just a decade ago. Yet, thanks to the radical Democrats which NW Indiana continually elects, we are now confronting this very serious issue.

I should remind Sen. Randolph that Indiana Code, Title 35 outlaws (thankfully) the "Dissemination of Obscene Matter or Conducting Performance (ie: "Drag Queen Shows") harmful to minors." Yet some teachers and school administrators find devious ways to circumvent these laws (which they refer to as "Book Banning"), even in traditional, conservative communities.

Time to speak up and confront the madness.

Larry Rapchak, Whiting