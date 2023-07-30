The state is spending $34.7 million to make a good first impression (July 23, “Ind. Invests $34.7M in good first impressions”)? While those stopping at these rest areas might get the impression Indiana must be a nice place to live, that impression would soon fade after learning the truth.

Discovering that Indiana has some of the worst rankings when it comes to issues such as health care, wages, housing options, child care, roads and infrastructure, that bubble will soon burst.

We have money for transients, but not for our own residents.

Barbara Orze, Cedar Lake