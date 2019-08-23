MERRILLVILLE — Students showed up in camouflage and tropical shirts for the Battle for Broadway as host Merrillville and Andrean faced off on opening night of the 2019 high school football season.
Joshua Brooks, a Merrillville High School senior, and his friends brought confetti launchers to Friday night's game, anticipating a postgame celebration in the bleachers.
“Yeah, we're ready for victory,” Brooks said. “We're ready to beat Andrean.”
A group of Merrillville super fans all wore camouflage in line with the theme, Battle of Broadway, the nickname for the rivalry of the schools located a few blocks apart on Broadway. The group of enthusiastic teens gathered in the stands watching over the “war zone.”
Kennedy Halliburton, a Merrillville junior, said she has high hopes for the first game and mentioned one of the team's wide receivers.
“Armani Glass is killing it,” Halliburton said. “I think we're going to do really good this year. Everyone is coming out to support them tonight.”
Larry Edwards, of Merrillville, said he has watched the Pirates practice for the past two years. His grandson, Messiah Selby, is a junior wide receiver for Merrillville.
“He has shown great improvement,” Edwards said. “I can see not only big improvements this year for him but also the whole team.”
Edwards said he has high hopes for the team this year.
“I expect them to make it through sectionals and I think they have a good shot at state,” Edwards said.
On the other side of the field, Andrean fans were also readying for the battle. Niner Nation, a student-led fan group, wore flower leis, tropical-printed shirts and straw hats.
“It's a tradition,” Anna Lamere, an Andrean senior, said. “Because we're going to sink the pirates.”
Lamere is one of the students who run Niner Nation and she said though Andrean High School is smaller in size, there's a lot of spirit to go around.
“Tonight is one of our biggest nights,” Lamere said. “I don't know if I have ever seen so many people come out to support a team.”
Kelton Williams, another Niner Nation student leader, said there were a lot of seniors on last year's team who graduated, leaving a lot of space for incoming freshmen to fill.
“Now we're rebuilding the team,” Williams said.
The students said their goal for this year was to win state.
Dave Hamilton was decked out in red Andrean spirit wear head to toe as he sat in the bleachers to cheer on his son Noah Hamilton, a senior quarterback who transferred this year from Lake Central High School.
“This is my first experience with the Battle of Broadway,” Hamilton said. “I think they've done pretty decently so far in training. Merrillville is a third-ranked 6A school, compared to Andrean, a 2A school, but I think we're going to do good out there.”
Sitting next to him was Joel Wadas, father of senior JJ Wadas, a returning all-state kicker for Andrean. Hamilton said the two boys have been playing football together since they were 10 years old.
“I'm hopeful,” Wadas said. “They've got a good group of core players and I think they're going to do good things out there. We are ready for state.”
Both fathers said they've watched the team players really coming together in the last two months, seniors and freshman alike. They said they have seen the older players take the freshmen under wing. Wadas said it's part of the school culture, saying, “It's an Andrean thing.”
“I hope they grow in the regular season so when playoffs start, they're at the top of their game and they're ready,” Wadas said.