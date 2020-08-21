Battle of Broadway ignites football season after uncertain summer

MERRILLVILLE — As Friday night lights turned on for the first time in the regular season following a summer of uncertainty, fans turned out for 2020’s Battle of Broadway.
Face masks were paired with school spirit wear as Andrean High School football players took to the field to face off against the Merrillville Pirates on Merrillville High School's home turf Friday evening.
“I’m excited, at first I wasn’t sure if we were going to be able to have a fan section,” said Merrillville senior fan Allison Richardson. “We are going to try to make the best of our senior year..”
Andrean senior Claire Osmulski cheered among a group of 59ers fans who wore tropical shirts and lei necklaces, and carried squirt guns.
“Our theme is ‘Sink the pirates,’” she said. “I know I thought we wouldn’t have a football season, so even having a shot at one game has made our senior year happy.”
Dana Kelly, mother of Merrillville's Dierre Kelly, said this was the first time this year seeing her son in his uniform.
“He is very excited,” Dana Kelly said. “He is ready to go. At first we were nervous. We just want to make sure the kids are safe and have a good season. The team did outstanding last year and this year I think they’ll take it further and go to the championships.”
Jeremy Bowen, father of Andrean's Drayk Bowen, said this year Andrean players are coming back with determination.
“We are so happy we got to today,” Bowen said. “Drayk was fired up this morning. He is happy to return to something normal. I think all of these kids out here just want to see some normal. This morning he said, ‘Dad, we actually got here, we actually got to game day.’ It could be the last game, we don’t know.”
Mark Danielson, director for Merrillville’s band called Band of Pirates, said it was a joy to see students he had not seen in person since March 13. When they met for the first time since spring, he felt like they were hitting the “play” button after a long pause.
“I told the kids, ‘Wow, it’s finally March 14,” he said. “Not seeing them for all of those months, it’s hard to put into words.”
Danielson said the pandemic has reduced the amount of band members due to some parents keeping their students home and the group has not been able to meet for regular practices.
“It’s been scary,” Danielson said. “There’s a sense of apprehension from fear of what’s going on to what will come next. What will be the next thing we have to deal with. We are taking things one day at a time, one rehearsal at a time.”
