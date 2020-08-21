Battle of Broadway ignites football season after uncertain summer

Jeremy Bowen, father of Andrean's Drayk Bowen, said this year Andrean players are coming back with determination.

“We are so happy we got to today,” Bowen said. “Drayk was fired up this morning. He is happy to return to something normal. I think all of these kids out here just want to see some normal. This morning he said, ‘Dad, we actually got here, we actually got to game day.’ It could be the last game, we don’t know.”

Mark Danielson, director for Merrillville’s band called Band of Pirates, said it was a joy to see students he had not seen in person since March 13. When they met for the first time since spring, he felt like they were hitting the “play” button after a long pause.

“I told the kids, ‘Wow, it’s finally March 14,” he said. “Not seeing them for all of those months, it’s hard to put into words.”

Danielson said the pandemic has reduced the amount of band members due to some parents keeping their students home and the group has not been able to meet for regular practices.