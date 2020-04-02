'Be strong and courageous' in facing COVID-19, health chief says

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The state public health director on Wednesday issued a somber warning that Illinois residents can expect mounting numbers of illness and death in the new month from the vicious spread of the coronavirus.

The 6,980 cases of COVID-19 reported by Dr. Ngoze Ezike are double the state's total just last Saturday. Along with 986 new cases reported Wednesday were 42 deaths, the largest single-day increase since the first was reported March 17, bringing the state's total to 141.

“The coming weeks are going to get more and more difficult as the number of cases and deaths continue to rise ...,” Ezike said. “Let’s be strong and courageous. Don’t be terrified, don’t be discouraged."

She urged the public to maintain stop-the-spread tasks such as staying home and frequently washing hands. While simple, Ezike said, “these are the courageous actions that are going to save lives and eventually end this pandemic.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday extended his stay-at-home order through month's because of the continued steep climb in cases expected. The order to stay home unless reporting to a job deemed essential or to buy groceries or prescriptions was supposed to end April 7.