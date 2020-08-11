You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beach crowds makes it hard to social distance, officials say
urgent

Beach crowds makes it hard to social distance, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}
Social distancing

Signs encouraging social distancing dot the walkways July 18 at Deep River Waterpark.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, file, The Times

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Social distancing is becoming a problem at Illinois beaches as large crowds flock there during the pandemic, officials said.

Visitation guidelines have been changed at some Lake County beaches to accommodate visitors, some of whom are from Chicago, where beaches remain closed.

Bob Feffer, who has been a site manager at Illinois Beach State Park for 32 years, said he has not seen crowds like the ones during the weekends in July. The state park had about 15,000 visitors on July 25 and 26, the Lake County News-Sun reported.

“There were just too many people for social distancing to take place,” Feffer said. “Most of the people came from Chicago. Their beaches aren’t open, so they came here.”

The beach is no longer open on the weekends but only during the weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

David Motley, Waukegan’s director of marketing and public relations, said larger crowds were expected because people have been staying mostly indoors since March.

“There was a lot of pent-up demand for people looking to get out and do something in the area,” Motley said. “We already knew we could accommodate a large number.”

The beach was usually open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., but hours are now 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Waukegan residents can access the beach for free, but visitors must buy a car pass for $10 a day. Mayor Sam Cunningham said between 600 and 700 day passes were being sold on the weekends.

“We were afraid we weren’t going to be able to accommodate everyone,” Cunningham said. “This has been our busiest year. Compared with weekdays, we’re a lot busier on the weekends. We want people to be able to socially distance.”

Sally Swarthout, director of parks, recreation and forestry in Lake Forest, said in an email that crowds have been larger than usual this summer.

The beach is free to residents, but visitors must purchase a $25 day pass or a $910 season pass, according to the city website.

“Our patrons are being very responsible with social distancing,” Swarthout said. “The beach level is vast and we have been able to accommodate those that have wanted access to the lakefront to date.”

Gallery: Storm causes significant damage, thousands of power outages in Region

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aerial view of Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue, Richmond

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts