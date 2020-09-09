Beach hazards extended through Thursday in Region, surrounding area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service has extended local swimming advisories it issued earlier this week into Thursday evening.

The beach hazards statement extension comes after a 16-year-old Indiana teen died and a 53-year-old Illinois man went missing, both in Lake Michigan over Labor Day weekend.

Forecasters predicted waves of about of 4 to 7 feet in height and strong currents would cause potentially life-threatening conditions at beaches in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties through Thursday evening.

Beach hazards statements, along with lakeshore flood advisories, were also in effect through Thursday for counties in northwest Illinois. Waves could reach heights of 6 to 9 feet in the area, forecasters said.

A National Weather Service map showed beach hazards statements extended as far north as Kewaunee County, Wisconsin.

Affected areas are also likely to see strong structural currents and rip currents, which are powerful channels of water that quickly flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water.

Officials urged the public to stay out of the water and away from shoreline structures if visiting affected beaches while hazard warnings are in effect.