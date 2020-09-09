Beach hazards extended through Thursday in Region, surrounding area

The National Weather Service has extended local swimming advisories it issued earlier this week into Thursday evening.
The beach hazards statement extension comes after a 16-year-old Indiana teen died and a 53-year-old Illinois man went missing, both in Lake Michigan over Labor Day weekend.
Forecasters predicted waves of about of 4 to 7 feet in height and strong currents would cause potentially life-threatening conditions at beaches in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties through Thursday evening.
Beach hazards statements, along with lakeshore flood advisories, were also in effect through Thursday for counties in northwest Illinois. Waves could reach heights of 6 to 9 feet in the area, forecasters said.
A National Weather Service map showed beach hazards statements extended as far north as Kewaunee County, Wisconsin.
Affected areas are also likely to see strong structural currents and rip currents, which are powerful channels of water that quickly flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water.
Officials urged the public to stay out of the water and away from shoreline structures if visiting affected beaches while hazard warnings are in effect.
Authorities were searching Tuesday for the 53-year-old man who went missing late Sunday. Lane Shaedel, of Bloomington, Illinois, was boating near the Hammond Marina when he fell overboard, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.
On Monday, officials recovered the body of a 16-year-old from New Haven, Indiana, who went missing while she was swimming with family.
Beach hazards statements were in effect when both people went missing, officials said.
The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project reports 46 drownings, along with three unknown conditions, at Lake Michigan since Jan. 1. Statistics were last updated Tuesday.
For the most up-to-date lake swimming conditions, visit weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards.
