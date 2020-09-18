Beach hazards, frost predicted across Region

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dangerous swimming conditions at Region beaches are expected to last throughout Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Beach hazards statements were issued earlier this week and remained in effect for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Statements were tentatively set to last through Friday evening for Lake and Porter counties, and until 3 p.m. for LaPorte County, NWS said.

Swimming advisories, as well as small craft advisories, were also in effect throughout the day for the counties in Northwest Indiana, northeastern Illinois and southeastern Wisconsin.

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small crafts, NWS said.

Inexperienced boaters, especially those operating smaller vessels, are urged to avoid being on the water while hazardous conditions are in effect.

Officials also said visitors to affected beaches should stay out of the lake, as high waves and strong currents are expected at the shore.

Conditions are likely to be life-threatening for those who venture out into the water, NWS said.