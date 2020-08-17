Beach hazards statements extended in NWI after swimmer missing, several water rescues over weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service has extended local swimming advisories it issued Sunday into Tuesday evening, after a teen went missing in Lake Michigan and several other swimmers were rescued over the weekend.

Forecasters predicted high waves and strong currents would create dangerous swimming conditions through Tuesday at beaches in Northwest Indiana and surrounding areas, NWS said.

Beach Hazards Statements were in effect through late Tuesday in Northwest Indiana, northeastern Illinois and Michigan. Locally, waves were expected to rise to 3-5 feet high starting late Monday.

Officials urged people to stay out of the water if they were visiting affected beaches while hazards statements were in effect.

Areas under advisories included Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana; Cook and Lake counties in Illinois; and Berrien County in Michigan.

On Sunday, a 16-year-old boy went missing after he was pulled under the water at Portage Riverwalk and Lakefront. Area beaches were experiencing high waves and strong currents at the time.

Four other swimmers who were in the water at the lakefront around the same time were rescued. One was released from the hospital, and another was in critical condition as of Sunday.