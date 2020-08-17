Beach hazards statements extended in NWI after swimmer missing, several water rescues over weekend

The National Weather Service has extended local swimming advisories it issued Sunday into Tuesday evening, after a teen went missing in Lake Michigan and several other swimmers were rescued over the weekend.
Forecasters predicted high waves and strong currents would create dangerous swimming conditions through Tuesday at beaches in Northwest Indiana and surrounding areas, NWS said.
Beach Hazards Statements were in effect through late Tuesday in Northwest Indiana, northeastern Illinois and Michigan. Locally, waves were expected to rise to 3-5 feet high starting late Monday.
Officials urged people to stay out of the water if they were visiting affected beaches while hazards statements were in effect.
Areas under advisories included Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana; Cook and Lake counties in Illinois; and Berrien County in Michigan.
On Sunday, a 16-year-old boy went missing after he was pulled under the water at Portage Riverwalk and Lakefront. Area beaches were experiencing high waves and strong currents at the time.
Four other swimmers who were in the water at the lakefront around the same time were rescued. One was released from the hospital, and another was in critical condition as of Sunday.
The same day, an adult male drowning victim who had been rescued from Porter Beach was hospitalized in critical condition.
The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project on Sunday reported Lake Michigan had seen 32 drownings, and one of unknown condition, since Jan. 1. Statistics were last updated Friday.
Beaches in affected areas were expected to see strong structural currents and rip currents, which are powerful channels of water that quickly flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water, NWS said.
NWS said beachgoers should stay out of the water and away from certain areas where longshore currents wave action flow, including piers, jetties, breakwalls and other shoreline structures.
Structural currents can sweep you into deeper water along the structures, which can be life-threatening, NWS said.
