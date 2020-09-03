 Skip to main content
Beach hazards statements issued for NWI; waves could reach 10 feet high, forecasters say
Beach hazards statements issued for NWI; waves could reach 10 feet high, forecasters say

High waves on Lake Michigan STOCK

High winds cause Lake Michigan waves at Marquette Park beach.

 John Luke, The Times

The National Weather Service issued beach hazards statements Thursday for Northwest Indiana beaches, as high waves and strong currents were expected to bring dangerous swimming conditions.

Advisories were set to last from 1 p.m. Thursday through Friday, for Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties, according to the hazards statement.

Forecasters expected waves 5 to 8 feet high, and strong rip and structural currents. Waves that high could cause minor lakeshore flooding and beach erosion in the area.

In LaPorte County, westward winds of 15 to 25 mph with 35 mph gusts were expected to come Thursday afternoon. Winds will likely bring waves of 5 to 8 feet, or even 10 feet high at some points, forecasters said.

NWS urged the public to stay out of the water while the advisories were in effect, as lake conditions will likely be life-threatening.

People should also stay away from certain areas where longshore currents wave action flow, including piers, jetties, breakwalls and other shoreline structures, the NWS said.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water that quickly flow away from the shore and can sweep swimmers into deeper water.

Structural currents form along piers and can sweep beachgoers into deeper water, the NWS said.

Beach hazards statements were also issued Friday for counties along the western end of Michigan.

The most up-to-date information on lake swimming advisories is available at www.weather.gov/greatlakes/beachhazards.

