Beards of benevolence: Griffith police use facial fuzz to fundraise for St. Jude, donate more than $10,000

Griffith police stood on top of a cafe rooftop in the November cold and have agreed to let local students launch pizza pies at them, all while letting their facial hair flourish for the sake of fundraising for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The Griffith Police Department raised $10,800 for St. Jude in their No Shave November campaign, where more than 20 officers grew out their beards while raising awareness and collecting donations for cancer patients.
The Griffith Police Department was named on St. Jude’s website as one of the “Top 10 Online Fundraisers” in the nation.
“I saw that yesterday,” Police Chief Greg Mance said Saturday. “One of the officers showed me. That's what surprised me, that we compared to other groups that have donated to St. Jude's.”
Mance said it was the department's first time launching the No Shave November Campaign. Like some of the officers' stubble, it grew very quickly.
“Within the first week we already had a quarter of our goal met, and it kept growing from there,” Mance said. “It was the first year, so we didn't know what to expect, but the community was really supportive. People are familiar with St. Jude and the great things they've done for children with cancer and their families, and they want to support that.”
Griffith police originally set a goal of $5,000 but ended up with more than double their donation aim between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30.
Local schools joined in the efforts with having classes compete in penny wars to gather more donation cash. Mance said the top fundraising class will get to throw pizzas at Griffith officers' faces, and runner-ups will be rewarded with pizza parties.
In mid-November, The Griffith Police Department partnered with Grindhouse Cafe for “Cop on a Coffee Shop,” where officers collected donations at the cafe and stood on the roof displaying the progress of their beards.
Throughout the month, officers took to social media to keep the public abreast of their beard-centric campaign.
Mance also made a deal with his officers — if they got to their fundraising goal, they got to keep their beards until New Year's Day, which may account for some officers' furry facades.
Next year, the Griffith Police Department is looking to up its whisker-growing game.
“It's something we're very proud of,” Mance said. “We look forward to setting a higher goal next year.”
