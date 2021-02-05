 Skip to main content
Below zero temps, light snow showers to kick of weekend
Temperatures are dipping low into frigid conditions ahead of another likely round of flurries and light snow showers, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service warned of "dangerously cold" wind chills in the coming days, particularly Sunday and Monday mornings. Wind chills could reach 15 to 25 degrees below zero as early as Saturday night.

An excessive cold risk was issued for Saturday through Thursday with below-zero wind chills forecasted at times during the stretch. 

Where to find a warming shelter as temperatures dip to extreme lows

Saturday will have occasional snow showers in the afternoon with an accumulation of less than an inch, NWS said. Periods of light snow are predicted to continue throughout the evening and will clear overnight. 

Snow will come again late Sunday night through Monday night, with cold temperatures persisting through the rest of the week. 

