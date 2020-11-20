Ben’s Blue Bags expands reach in NWI, aims to help those with autism, special needs

CROWN POINT — Ben Kodicek loves trains, the color blue and is really good at math.
The 6-year-old boy is the face behind Ben’s Blue Bags — sensory bags that help first responders on calls with patients who have special needs or those on the autism spectrum, such as Ben, said Crown Point fire Lt. Matt Kodicek, Ben’s dad.
Though Ben’s Blue Bags are becoming a common tool for various public safety departments across Northwest Indiana, Ben isn’t aware of his celebrity status. Although, he does enjoy playing with the sensory toys in the bag.
Kodicek said he never expected the initiative to take off in the way it has within a year. To continue its mission, Ben’s Blue Bags has received an anonymous $20,000 donation from a Crown Point family.
Ben’s Blue Bags also will soon join the Community Help Network Inc. and the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids (NICK) Foundation in the old ARC of Northwest Indiana building at 550 E. Burrell Drive, Crown Point.
"It's unbelievable. It's awesome. I think it's great, and even that it's spreading to police and fire is great — that they're seeing the need for it,” Kodicek said.
"I want to take the stigma away, and that's what I talk about (in training).”
The inspiration for the bags came via a Facebook post from a Clearcreek (Ohio) Fire District firefighter who brought sensory bags to his department to help respond to calls where there are patients who have autism.
When Kodicek saw the post, he knew he wanted to bring something similar to Crown Point Fire & Rescue, and delivered his first class to his colleagues on Ben’s Blue Bags on Dec. 9, 2019.
However, the sensory bags aren’t just for children and adults who have autism spectrum disorder, Kodicek said during a recent training with Ogden Dunes Volunteer Fire Department.
"It's also any time you have a special needs person that you can utilize these bags, or any pediatric call ... these bags can be deployed," Kodicek said during the training. "It might just be somebody who is hard of hearing and has trouble communicating, there's items in the bag to help them.”
Another tool in the toolbox
Since 2019, Kodicek has hosted training sessions for 25 public safety departments, including police, fire and EMS, across Northwest Indiana, doling out 58 of the sensory bags along the way.
Each training lasts roughly two hours, and aims to equip first responders with the tools to recognize, educate and advocate for those on the autism spectrum.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Kodicek hoped to visit every department in Northwest Indiana. The pandemic and its restrictions have slowed that goal, he said, however training sessions continue with social distancing measures in place.
By 2021, Kodicek hopes the program will be implemented across the Hoosier state. So far fire departments in South Bend, Avon and Indianapolis have expressed interest in Ben’s Blue Bags.
Crown Point firefighter paramedic Dale Holsti, who appears in a training video for Ben's Blue Bags, said the bag is another tool in a first responder's toolbox.
"Within the last few years, the state's mandated autism training because obviously it is a relevant thing. I was a Special Olympics coach years ago, and you treat them the same, but you have to be aware that the kids do process things differently," Holsti said.
"So it's nice to have this tool in the toolbox because what would work for you doesn't work for a kid like Ben or someone in the special needs community."
Holsti adding the training that comes with the bag makes responding to incidents, "better for everyone."
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
