Ben’s Blue Bags expands reach in NWI, aims to help those with autism, special needs

"I want to take the stigma away, and that's what I talk about (in training).”

The inspiration for the bags came via a Facebook post from a Clearcreek (Ohio) Fire District firefighter who brought sensory bags to his department to help respond to calls where there are patients who have autism.

When Kodicek saw the post, he knew he wanted to bring something similar to Crown Point Fire & Rescue, and delivered his first class to his colleagues on Ben’s Blue Bags on Dec. 9, 2019.

However, the sensory bags aren’t just for children and adults who have autism spectrum disorder, Kodicek said during a recent training with Ogden Dunes Volunteer Fire Department.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It's also any time you have a special needs person that you can utilize these bags, or any pediatric call ... these bags can be deployed," Kodicek said during the training. "It might just be somebody who is hard of hearing and has trouble communicating, there's items in the bag to help them.”

Another tool in the toolbox

Since 2019, Kodicek has hosted training sessions for 25 public safety departments, including police, fire and EMS, across Northwest Indiana, doling out 58 of the sensory bags along the way.