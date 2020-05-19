Benefit program to help families of students who received free or reduced school lunch

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Beginning this week, families whose students receive free or reduced cost school lunch will receive "Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer" benefits.

The pandemic benefit program, also known as P-EBT, is expected to reimburse families of about 600,000 Indiana students for meals their children would have received had schools not closed this spring due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Families already receiving Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits will see funds applied to their SNAP accounts, accessible using a Hoosier Works EBT card by the end of the month, according to a news release from the Indiana Family and Social Service Administration.

Those not receiving SNAP benefits will receive an electronic benefits transfer card in the mail by the end of the month. The card will function like a debit card and can be used at any SNAP-accepting store in the United States, but cannot be used to make ATM withdrawals.

Families do not need to apply for the P-EBT card. The Family and Social Services Administration worked with the Indiana Department of Education to identify families whose children were receiving free or reduced price lunches at school, according to the FSSA release.