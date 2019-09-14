HAMMOND — The Purdue Northwest Chapter of Best Buddies has recently appointed its new chapter President, Alexis Ahrent, and a new Buddy Director, Olivia Longo.
Both are PNW students and excited to revitalize this program for adults of all abilities.
Ahrens is a special education major in her senior year at PNW. She is working hard to find ways to build participation in the longtime program and raise money for activities.
Longo recently graduated from Lake Central and spoke at commencement in June. Her mission is to further inclusion in the region and is excited to a part of the PNW campus community.
The chapter is open to adults in the region, being a PNW student in not a requirement. PNW students volunteer to fundraise and provide a year’s worth of activities with their buddies. The Best Buddies program is alive and well in local high schools and the PNW Chapter of Best Buddies provides a continuation of the popular program after individual with different abilities complete high school or a transition program.
Some of the events planned for the year are the Buddy Spooktacular, a White Elephant Christmas Party, our McAlister’s Deli FUNdraiser, and a trip to see a Railcats Baseball Game and more.
For information on being a buddy or for your individual who would benefit from the program, contact Alexis by email or phone at acahrens@pnw.edu or 219-669-4116 or follow our Facebook and Instagram pages.