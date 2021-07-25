Beverly Shores teacher and his first elementary school class reunited after more than 50 years

BEVERLY SHORES — After five decades, school was back in session last week for a group of former students from the old Beverly Shores School.
On Thursday morning, just shy of 20 people who grew up just a short walk from the lake or a couple sand dunes away from each other gathered at Kemil Beach for a stroll along the water with their fourth- and fifth-grade elementary school teacher.
They had mini lessons on native plants, talked about the changes in the lake level over the past few years, skipped rocks and even collected some for their grandchildren.
"Is there going to be a test on this?" One of the former students joked after someone explained which species of trees survive best in the sandy environment.
After all these years, the teacher, Dan Foldenauer, still calls them "kids" and they still call him Mr. Foldenauer — even though they are in their 60s and many are retired from lengthy careers.
School reunions are known to bring together former classmates after a number of years, but as Foldenauer pointed out Thursday, it’s less common to see for elementary classes.
Some came for the nostalgia, some came to spend a beautiful morning with old friends, but they all had stories of how the now 80-year-old Foldenauer shaped their lives all those years ago.
An unexpected profession becomes a calling
When Foldenauer taught those students, he was a green teacher working with an emergency teaching license fresh out of college.
Foldenauer didn’t set out to be a teacher, having gone to college on a basketball scholarship with the intention to be a social worker, but both he and his former students agree that he was made to be a teacher.
His teaching career started amid the Vietnam War. There was a teacher shortage, and a family friend asked him if he would be interested in an open position at Beverly Shores School.
Foldenauer started with an emergency license, but took night classes at the Indiana University extension working toward his certification. And even though he had a classroom of his own at that point, he had to student-teach under a teacher in Michigan City.
Foldenauer said he worked his tail off those first few years. Since the population of the area was so small, the 30 fourth- and fifth-graders were combined into one room. That meant Foldenauer was making fourth-grade math lessons and fifth-grade math lessons, fourth-grade science lessons and fifth-grade science lessons.
He was like a big brother to those kids, he said. Families would invite him over for cookouts and he even became a scoutmaster for them.
His starting salary at Beverly Shores — which has since closed and been torn down — was $5,200, he said, but he had so much fun he would have worked for free.
Foldenauer played basketball in college and for Elston High School in Michigan City. His senior year, they were ranked sixth in the state. Given his background, he started a basketball team at Beverly Shores.
The students knew everything there was to know about the beach and the water, but basketball not so much, he said. In the four years he coached there, his record was 0-28, but they had fun.
The next year, Foldenauer went to IU in Bloomington to finish his teaching certification and master’s degree. He came back for Thanksgiving and visited all the kids at Beverly Shores. They asked him if he would be the referee for their basketball game that night.
That game ended up being the first game they ever won in the five years of the program.
After he left Beverly Shores, Foldenauer taught abroad in Greece and Russia before moving to Virginia, where he now lives. Throughout his life, opportunities to switch careers presented themselves, but Foldenauer said God put teaching in his DNA, so he stayed in the classroom.
'Free-range children' who grew up to be scientists
The former students said Foldenauer inspired them in big ways, such as instilling a love of science — which led to many of them pursuing careers as scientists — and in small ways, such as learning to play guitar.
Foldenauer taught them math, reading and the rest of the basics, but John Nekus said he also taught them to be inquisitive and to thrive in new situations. Whether it was through music or science, Foldenauer broadened their horizons and made it safe to ask questions.
Nekus said he carried those skills of asking questions and navigating changing environments with him throughout his career as a chief information officer.
For some students, including Mary Ann Zolis, Foldenauer sparked personal development. She said she was a shy, quiet girl, but he was always on the students side and helped her grow to be more confident.
Susie Almberg, who flew in from Arizona for the festivities, said Foldenauer was the only teacher who set higher expectations for her than she did for herself, and the structure his class provided changed her life.
"He made education come to life for me," she said.
Thanks to his inspiration, Almberg said she became a data scientist. But she still remembers the time he scribbled a note on the back of one of her report cards congratulating her on earning four As.
Hearing the stories from his former students was "very satisfying," Foldenauer said, because when you're up there teaching, you don't know how much the students are actually listening or absorbing.
Betsy Fleek, who lives in Michigan City, said they all grew up as what she calls “free-range children.”
They would leave their homes in the morning and usually not come back until it was dark. There were certain homes, she said, where they knew they could stop in for a meal or snack throughout the day. Otherwise, they were scaling sand dunes, exploring the beaches and riding bikes together.
Foldenauer appealed to their free-range lifestyle in the way he taught, too. He would take the kids out for nature walks or bring in the telescope he built himself. He also led a nature club where they would watch for birds and pheasants among weekly nature lessons.
Since this was the first class Foldenauer ever taught, he was learning alongside them. Even though he played drums in a rock ‘n’ roll band four or more nights a week, Foldenauer didn’t know how to teach music at first, but decided to learn the guitar for the students.
One day, he said, he carried his guitar into the classroom and played Home on the Range for the students. Guitar became part of his teaching style from there. He would use songs to help illustrate social studies lessons and even wrote a few of his own such as the Brush Your Teeth song.
Alis Arbas — who spent 44 years as a veterinarian and woke up at 4 a.m. to drive down from Wisconsin for the reunion — said he learned to play guitar because of Foldenauer. Although it wasn’t his strongest skill, he played through college.
Before Thursday, the last time Arbas saw Foldenauer was at his wedding, where Arbas and another student from that first class were asked to stand up.
The letter that brought them back together
The other student who stood up at Foldenauer’s wedding, Pat Piper, was the catalyst for the reunion.
Back in April, Piper found an old slide photo with Foldenauer dressed in a white shirt and tie standing in front of a car.
He had lost touch with Foldenauer, but found what he thought was his address and sent a letter containing the photo in the mail.
Two days later, he answered a call and on the other end he heard, “This is Mr. Foldenauer, but you can call me Dan.”
Since they both live in Virginia now, Piper drove down to see Foldenauer and reconnected over old photos, shared stories and many memories. They started to wonder if other people from the class would want to get together, so through social media and email Piper found his classmates he hadn’t seen in decades.
The night before the beach walk, the group gathered for a dinner in Michigan City and looked through photos and swapped stories of the lives they all built.
Before he drove up to Indiana for the reunion, Foldenauer the event and coming back together wasn't about him. It was about hearing what the past 50 years looked like for everyone.
But if you asked the "kids," they would tell you the past 50 years turned out the way they did in part because of the influence Foldenauer had on them at such a young age.