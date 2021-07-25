Beverly Shores teacher and his first elementary school class reunited after more than 50 years

Hearing the stories from his former students was "very satisfying," Foldenauer said, because when you're up there teaching, you don't know how much the students are actually listening or absorbing.

Betsy Fleek, who lives in Michigan City, said they all grew up as what she calls “free-range children.”

They would leave their homes in the morning and usually not come back until it was dark. There were certain homes, she said, where they knew they could stop in for a meal or snack throughout the day. Otherwise, they were scaling sand dunes, exploring the beaches and riding bikes together.

Foldenauer appealed to their free-range lifestyle in the way he taught, too. He would take the kids out for nature walks or bring in the telescope he built himself. He also led a nature club where they would watch for birds and pheasants among weekly nature lessons.

Since this was the first class Foldenauer ever taught, he was learning alongside them. Even though he played drums in a rock ‘n’ roll band four or more nights a week, Foldenauer didn’t know how to teach music at first, but decided to learn the guitar for the students.