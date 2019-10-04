CROWN POINT — People visit a cemetery for many reasons, not all of them legitimate.
To deter those whose intentions are not respectful, historical or motivated by curiosity, the city is installing cameras at the historic Maplewood Cemetery. The city's Board of Public Works and Safety has authorized IT Director Adam Graper's request to spend up to $1,500 for the project.
The request came as a result of the September vandalism of the cement statue of an Iraq War soldier along the cemetery's Veteran's Walk. The end of the soldier's gun barrel was broken off and later returned. Now, the statue is being repaired by Hubinger Landscaping.
An area veterans group, Mission One, donated $2,000 toward the cost of replacing the $6,000 statue and two other donations totaling $150 also were received. Cemetery Sexton Tom Hawes said the money won't be needed to replace the statue now. The original manufacturer of the statue is providing a replacement piece for $106, and Hubinger is doing the repair for free, Hawes said.
It's the second time Hubinger has done emergency repairs on the statue.
Hawes said the company that makes the statues has had similar damage done by vandals elsewhere and made precast parts for repairing them.
"Kids are in the cemetery all the time," Hawes said. "I don't know what draws them there. I've seen candles. Maybe they are into the paranormal, but some are there with malicious intent. It seems to skip a generation or two, but then it starts up again."
He said the electric lights that illuminate the flags around the eternal flame of the veteran's memorial were also damaged recently.
Graper said the lack of electrical connections means he will have to set up a small wireless two-camera network in the cemetery to start with, and it can be expanded in the future. Police Chief Pete Land told Graper the police department also has cameras Graper can use. Graper hopes to get poles for mounting them that can blend in with the surroundings.
The camera system can be monitored by police and will be capable of voice communication with any unwanted visitors. The project will be funded through donations.