WESTVILLE - Police have gotten numerous calls about the so-called “Grandma” scam that has run rampant in some Northwest Indiana communities.
In the “Grandma” scam, the scammer will call someone claiming to be their grandchild and will give vague information, waiting for the person to give further details to construct a story. Sometimes, the caller will claim they are in jail or in a scenario where they need to receive money or have access to personal information.
“Remember to never give out any personal information, social security number, credit card information, banking information, to any potential scammer,” the Westville Police Department said.