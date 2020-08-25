Beyond November: At GOP convention, there's a 2024 subplot

This time, “Mike Pence and Nikki Haley are, by far, the two greatest fan favorites out there,” says Scott Walker, the former governor of Wisconsin and himself a 2016 candidate. "There’s others out there, but nobody else is even close in that stratosphere.”

Much will depend on whether Trump secures a second term. If he loses, it could open the door to critics like Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a moderate who voiced alarm at Trump's handling of the coronavirus and recently wrote a book and launched a new national advocacy group promoting “bipartisan, common-sense solutions.”

On the other end of the spectrum is Pence, who has spent years serving as Trump's most loyal solider. His allies are keenly aware that the former Indiana governor's political future will hinge on whether Trump wins in November, and they have been laser-focused on that goal.

Pence has embarked on an aggressive campaign schedule that has included 73 trips to more than two dozen states since October. And he has been holding calls with conservative groups like the Susan B. Anthony List and Heritage Foundation, in addition to sitting for a whopping 152 regional interviews.