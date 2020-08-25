Beyond November: At GOP convention, there's a 2024 subplot

WASHINGTON — Republicans this week are focused squarely on their convention's star, President Donald Trump, and securing his reelection in November. But there's also plenty of angling for what — or who — comes next.
Beyond the speeches, the spin and the stagecraft, the Republican National Convention is casting light on the early maneuvering that is already underway to determine the future of the party after Trump and who will emerge as its 2024 nominee.
“There’s a lot happening behind the scenes already," said Republican strategist Alex Conant, who worked for the 2016 campaign of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. Still, he said the contest won't begin in earnest until after November, when the electorate decides whether Trump will go down in history as a one-term fluke or the founder of a new Republican Party.
The convention lineup includes a long list of potential future candidates, most notably Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and ambassador to the United Nations, who spoke Monday night, and Vice President Mike Pence, who will speak Wednesday. Also allotted time slots: Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Donald Trump Jr.
Many are expecting a 2024 repeat of 2016, which drew a massive field of senators, governors and former party officials — along with a reality TV star few took seriously at the time.
This time, “Mike Pence and Nikki Haley are, by far, the two greatest fan favorites out there,” says Scott Walker, the former governor of Wisconsin and himself a 2016 candidate. "There’s others out there, but nobody else is even close in that stratosphere.”
Much will depend on whether Trump secures a second term. If he loses, it could open the door to critics like Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a moderate who voiced alarm at Trump's handling of the coronavirus and recently wrote a book and launched a new national advocacy group promoting “bipartisan, common-sense solutions.”
On the other end of the spectrum is Pence, who has spent years serving as Trump's most loyal solider. His allies are keenly aware that the former Indiana governor's political future will hinge on whether Trump wins in November, and they have been laser-focused on that goal.
Pence has embarked on an aggressive campaign schedule that has included 73 trips to more than two dozen states since October. And he has been holding calls with conservative groups like the Susan B. Anthony List and Heritage Foundation, in addition to sitting for a whopping 152 regional interviews.
If Trump does win in November, it is unclear how another four years would affect Pence's standing and whether he has the charisma or star power to carry the president's base on his own. One donor has quipped that Pence carries all of Trump’s baggage without carrying many of Trump's supporters.
Pence in a Fox News interview sidestepped a question about whether he's weighing a 2024 White House run. “All my focus is getting this president reelected for four more years,” Pence said.
At the same time, buzz has been growing about Haley, the rare official who managed to emerge from the Trump administration with her reputation intact and arguably lifted. Since her departure, she has been trying to keep a careful balance, maintaining some independence from the president while not directly drawing his ire.
In her convention speech Monday night, Haley gave an unabashed endorsement of the president while spending time introducing herself to viewers.
“I am the proud daughter of Indian immigrants. They came to America and settled in a small Southern town,” she said. “My father wore a turban. My mother wore a sari. I was a brown girl in a black and white world.”
That background could make for a compelling candidate at a moment when the American electorate is getting younger and more diverse. Haley also would be able to make the case to voters that she has the needed background as a chief executive and on national security.
“Regardless of the outcome of the election, conservatives and Republicans are going to regard Nikki Haley as one of the most talented messengers for the cause anywhere across the country,” said Rob Godfrey, who served as a spokesperson for Haley when she was South Carolina governor.
Since stepping down as U.N. ambassador, Haley has been a frequent presence on the stump for incumbent Republican Senate candidates in battleground states. Among those she’s campaigned for: Iowa’s Joni Ernst, North Carolina's Thom Tillis and Colorado's Cory Gardner.
“This opportunity has given her a chance to make a lot of friends,” said Godfrey. “Those friends are activists in early primary states. Those are friends with donors all around the country that she can call on going forward for whatever she may want to do.”
That's the kind of work would-be candidates have been doing behind the scenes: building relationships, getting to know donors, conservatives and early-state leaders, and trying to build their national profiles.
But whether the president wins or loses, Trump will loom large, having transformed the party from the mold of Ronald Reagan and the Bush family to a nationalist, populist movement fueled by white resentment.
“You can’t take the Wayback Machine to four years ago and pick up the policies of four years ago. You also can’t say you’re just going to do the opposite of what Trump does," said James Carafano, a national security analyst at the conservative Heritage Foundation.
Historian Douglas Brinkley said he sees little chance of Trump moving out of the spotlight whenever he vacates the office.
“Donald Trump will never go gentle into the night," he said. “Just because he loses doesn't mean that that's the end of the Trump phenomenon in American politics. And it will be very hard for a Republican to get the nomination without Trump's endorsement in 2024,” unless, he said, Trump winds up so mired in legal trouble that he becomes a pariah.
Washington, for its part, is preparing for another round of intrigue.
“Maybe the public isn’t ready for it, but certainly junkies in both the media and politics are ready," said Walker. “They don’t want to look past 2020, but they’re excited.”
Kenosha protesters, police clash again after Black man shot
Protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear after Kenosha police shot and wounded a man.
When Washington, D.C.’s NFL team dropped the offensive reference to Native Americans from its name last month after decades of resistance, activist Frances Danger knew why: the Black Lives Matter movement.
City and law enforcement leaders in Kenosha unanimously endorsed the use of body cameras in 2017. But since then, they have balked at the price tag, raised policy concerns and put off implementation.
Gov. Tony Evers calls for action on police-reform bills following Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake
"We cannot wait for Republican leadership to show up for work because clearly they intend to keep us waiting," Evers said.
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night Monday, with police again firing tear gas at hundreds of protesters who defied a curfew, threw bottles and shot fireworks at law enforcement guarding the courthouse.
The National Guard will arrive in Kenosha County around 3 p.m. to aid local authorities after civil unrest broke out overnight following an officer-involved shooting of a black man.
Civil Rights Organizations will hold an emergency press conference at 2 p.m. outside the Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St. following the shooting of Jacob Blake by members of the Kenosha Police Department.
The attorney says that Blake was checking on his kids in a vehicle when at least one Kenosha Police officer shot him. According to a family member, Blake survived after surgery last night. "We will not excuse the actions of the Kenosha Police department, but his mother asks everyone to please remain peaceful."
Bryan Steil released a statement following Sunday night’s officer-involved shooting in Kenosha.
Scenes from Sunday night civil unrest in Kenosha following the officer-involved shooting
A night of unrest took place in Kenosha into the early hours of Monday morning after Kenosha police shot a Black man, who has been identified as Jacob Blake.
Following the officer-involved shooting in the 2800 block of 40th Street Sunday evening, protesters took to the streets.
Witnesses said that Jacob Blake was trying to break up a verbal altercation before he was shot.
The Kenosha County Courthouse is closed to the public Monday due to damage sustained during Sunday night's civil unrest.
A man, identified as Jacob Blake, was in serious condition at a Milwaukee-area hospital after he was shot when officers were sent to the 2800 block of 40th Street late Sunday afternoon for what police called a domestic incident.
Scenes from 40th Street and 28th Avenue Sunday evening, as neighbors gathered at the intersection where they say police tasered and then shot …
A man, identified as Jacob Blake, was serious condition at a Milwaukee-area hospital after he was shot when officers were sent to the 2800 block of 40th Street late Sunday afternoon for what police called a domestic incident.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!