Bicyclist sought after exposing himself to 2 women, polices say

CHESTERTON — Two women told police a man on a bicycle exposed himself to them in separate incidents on the same evening a week ago, according to Chesterton police.

The first incident occurred around 7:30 June 14 as a 69-year-old woman was walking her dog on Westchester and Washington avenues between 23rd and 19th streets, police said.

A man on a bicycle passed her multiple times and she waved and said "hello" on one occasion, according to the incident report.

On the man's last pass, he reportedly asked the woman, "Ma'am, is this big?" police said.

The man was exposing his genitals, she told police.

The man was described as being in his 20s or 30s, with longer, shoulder-length brown, reddish hair, with a groomed beard and normal physical build, police said.

The woman reportedly told police she is familiar with almost everyone in the area and did not know the man. She said she was not going to report the incident at first, but did so after talking to family and friends, worried there would be other victims.

The second incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. the same evening in the area of 19th Street and Westchester Avenue, police said.