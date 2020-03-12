3 bidders vie for Mississippi roundabout along 109th Avenue

Uran said the project was bid out with two deadlines, with the alternate bid looking at a Labor Day completion.

"Obviously getting done earlier, the roadway gets opened sooner," Uran said. "Our goal is to have that roundabout opened up by late summer, early fall."

Once that construction is complete, the city will begin work on installing a roundabout on Iowa Street. The Iowa roundabout is slated for completion in 2021, Uran said.

"In the meantime, while we're waiting for the Iowa Street roundabout to be done, we're in the process of engineering a passing blister at Iowa and 109th on that north side because it really backs up if someone makes a left turn," Uran said. "So we're going to do some immediate, short-term relief there, and then when the roundabout comes in, obviously that goes away."

Also on Thursday, the city received two bids for bypass pumping for a sewer replacement at 101st Avenue.

Bids include Xylem Inc., $254,536 and Mersino Dewatering Inc., $311,851.81.