Big Ten parents at protest want details on no-play decision

The protest started with a 17-second moment of silence to recognize the 170,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.

“We do respect there's a pandemic out here,” Wade said, waving off critics of the parents' movement who say the moms and dads are willing to put their sons at risk so they can play football.

Wade called on Warren to set up a videoconference with parents and athletic directors to discuss in detail how the decision was reached. Kallenberger said the parents also want Warren to provide clarity on whether there was a vote of presidents and, if so, how each school voted.

Warren wrote in his letter this week that the presidents' vote “was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited.”

However, Minnesota president Joan Gabel said last week, “We didn't vote, per se. It’s a deliberative process where we came to a decision together.”

Attorney Mike Flood of Norfolk, Nebraska, in a letter sent to Warren on Friday, threatened a federal lawsuit if documents and other materials related to the decision aren't turned over by Monday.