Biggs apparent victor in District 3 commission race

VALPARAISO — Incumbent Porter County Commissioner Jim Biggs appeared to be the victor against County Council member Jeff Larson for the Republican nomination for the 3rd District seat on the Board of Commissioners. That district covers the county’s northern tier.
Republican Fred Martin appeared to be the favorite chosen to face incumbent Democrat Laura Blaney this fall for Porter County Commissioner District 1, which covers southern Porter County.
Blaney was unopposed on the Democratic ticket.
Biggs said his top priorities include the Willowcreek Road extension from the Portage city limits to Ind. 130 and the creation of a Level 1 trauma unit in Porter County. The closest Level 1 trauma center is in suburban Oak Lawn, Illinois.
Blaney has been an active supporter of the Memorial Opera House. She and Biggs have been instrumental in a number of initiatives to refurbish county buildings and improve drainage and the county’s presence in unincorporated South Haven.
Martin said his first priority is development of a greater educated workforce, including skilled labor, while evaluating ways to attract those who work from home to relocate to Porter County. Traditional and digital infrastructure are important to him, too, he said.
“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me, and I look forward to serving the people of Porter County,” Martin said Tuesday night.
“Between the pandemic and the protests, it’s made it a very unique election. Nothing about it has been normal,” Biggs said. “Given all the obstacles thrown in front of the voters, candidates and especially those who put the election together, I for one am simply happy it’s over.”
The winners will face the fallout from the pandemic in the next term, with county finances expected to be hammered by a drop in income tax revenue caused by job losses and furloughs during the stay-at-home order.
