Biker community gets its own church in Hebron

“We’re excited to see different motorcyclists supporting each other,” Carol Budnik added.

Heartland purchased the former Lutheran church in January. The property sits on 18.5 acres. The original church was built in 1977, with a hall and education center added in the early 1990s.

Allen Hines of Wanatah, a church member and rider for 20 years, said, “We have a lot of different people in our congregation, and this is a way to work with a different Christian community."

Hines toured Cruiser Hall, a downstairs fellowship area where people can gather and follow the live-streamed service on the main floor.

Cal Romaneschi, of Valparaiso, a rider since 1973, said, “This is the first biker church I’ve heard of, so that’s cool.”

Executive Pastor John Kilavos called the response to this project incredible. “The phone calls have all been positive. People are excited to see changes being made and seeing the place come to life,” Kilavos said. “The big thing is that, do you need to ride a motorcycle? No. Families are welcome. This is an opportunity for families to come together, motorcycle themed.”