Biker community gets its own church in Hebron

HEBRON — All those motorcycles had a reason for parking outside Heartland Christian Center’s newest worship facility.
Motorcyclists and others have a new spiritual home at the Full Throttle Biker Campus. Located in the former St. Michael Lutheran Church at 805 S. County Line Rd., the building includes a worship center, fellowship hall, kitchen and classrooms for religious education.
“It’s going to be amazing to see what God is going to do in this place,” said the Rev. Phil Willingham, lead pastor at the church with campuses in Valparaiso, Wanatah and North Judson. “God has put in our hands another piece of property for his glory and for the good of his people.”
More than 30 motorcycles lined the paved parking lot Thursday evening at Full Throttle. Some riders, already members of the congregation, came from the area. Others had a longer ride.
Bridget Darnell, from Ely, Iowa, brought her six children, ages 6 to 18. Her husband, Matthew is national chaplain for Honor Bound, a Christian motorcycle ministry sponsored by Assemblies of God.
“I love it,” Bridget Darnell said of the nearly 11,000-square-foot facility. “It’s a great opportunity for all people who love motorcycles to come and worship together.”
Mike and Carol Budnik, Honor Bound members from Terre Haute, made the three-hour ride. “This is a great ministry for the Lord,” Mike said. “It’s part of leadership and vision.”
“We’re excited to see different motorcyclists supporting each other,” Carol Budnik added.
Heartland purchased the former Lutheran church in January. The property sits on 18.5 acres. The original church was built in 1977, with a hall and education center added in the early 1990s.
Allen Hines of Wanatah, a church member and rider for 20 years, said, “We have a lot of different people in our congregation, and this is a way to work with a different Christian community."
Hines toured Cruiser Hall, a downstairs fellowship area where people can gather and follow the live-streamed service on the main floor.
Cal Romaneschi, of Valparaiso, a rider since 1973, said, “This is the first biker church I’ve heard of, so that’s cool.”
Executive Pastor John Kilavos called the response to this project incredible. “The phone calls have all been positive. People are excited to see changes being made and seeing the place come to life,” Kilavos said. “The big thing is that, do you need to ride a motorcycle? No. Families are welcome. This is an opportunity for families to come together, motorcycle themed.”
A motorcyclist himself for more than 30 years, Willingham said his church has always had a biker ministry and has been a biker-friendly church. The pastor estimated there are 15 to 20 motorcycles in the parking lot at any given service.
“This ministry fits in my DNA,” Willingham said.
Part of the Assemblies of God cooperative fellowship, Heartland places an emphasis on Pentecost and evangelism.
“We’re very evangelistic in all we do,” Willingham said, citing this state’s large number of bikers.
According to Statista, in 2018 Indiana ranked 11th nationally with 250,904 registered motorcycles.
Brad Hines of Valparaiso, a member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, cited the “transformation” of the campus in three months.
“We call this a ‘God thing,’” Hines said. “We’ve come a long way in a short time.”
“This is definitely different,” said Student Pastor Matt Willingham, of Valparaiso. “It’s not your normal church feel, but it is a cool place to call home.”
Congregation member Anthony Santos, of Kouts, cited “a different culture of people to come and experience church in a different way.”
Full Throttle Biker Campus can seat 120, but social distancing will be observed.
Lowell residents Harry Carey Jr. and wife Jean have been riding for 50 years. A Christian biker, Harry noted, “This is going to help bikers get back to Jesus, and with the pandemic, this is a chance to get closer to each other.”
Services include time for worship, live music and preaching. Because he has found bikers to be patriotic, Phil Willingham said services will begin with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Heartland draws worshippers from a wide area, and Willingham expects that to continue at Full Throttle.
Services will be held Thursdays at 6 p.m., Willingham said, as bikers are often on charity rides or poker runs on weekends. With children’s services from preschool to fourth grade, Full Throttle can also work with children of motorcyclists.
“I don’t know how far our impact is going to be as a church, but that’s what it’s all about,” Phil Willingham said. “It’s the relationships we build, the influence we’re going to have.”
More information on Full Throttle Biker Campus is available at hcc.ag.
Gallery: Region churches coronavirus restrictions
Gallery
Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary
Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary
Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary
Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary
bell2
Bell
Good Friday service at SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Good Friday service at SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Good Friday service at SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Good Friday service at SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Good Friday service at SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Good Friday service at SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Good Friday service at SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Good Friday service at SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Fr. James Wozniak blesses baskets
Fr. James Wozniak blesses baskets
Fr. James Wozniak blesses baskets
Fr. James Wozniak blesses baskets
Fr. James Wozniak blesses baskets
Fr. James Wozniak blesses baskets
Fr. James Wozniak blesses baskets
Fr. James Wozniak blesses baskets
Police enforce stay-at-home order against church
Valpo church involves school kids in livestreamed services
Christian Fellowship Church toilet paper drive photo.jpg
Drive-up church service
Drive-up church service
Service 2
Pastor Stephen Bongard will be livestreaming a funeral service
Pastor Stephen Bongard will be livestreaming a funeral service
Pastor Stephen Bongard will be livestreaming a funeral service
St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
St Paul Catholic Church mass
St. Paul's Catholic Church Valparaiso
St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church offers drive-through ashes
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church offers drive-through ashes
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church offers drive-through ashes
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church offers drive-through ashes
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church offers drive-through ashes
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church offers drive-through ashes
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church offers drive-through ashes
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church offers drive-through ashes
Service 4
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!