Bird Walk for Recovery to be held in Hammond

HAMMOND — The family of the late Seneca "Bird" Gibbs will have a 5K Bird Walk for Recovery Saturday in his honor.

Gibbs died on Aug. 22, 2015 after struggles with an addictive illness. The youngest of four children, Gibbs grew up in Hammond and was a sketch artist. He also loved to fish.

His family decided to establish a bird walk in his honor at his funeral. Mourners who had come to his funeral talked with Gibbs' family members about their own loved ones who had struggled with addiction.

"As people were offering their condolences, many of them shared how their son or their daughter or their person was struggling with substance abuse and we couldn't help but wonder, 'Why aren't we talking about this?,' said Angel Watson, who is Gibbs' older sister.

They decided to do something and the bird walk idea was born.

The bird walk has been held for the past six years on Labor Day weekend. This is the first year it will be held in Gibbs' hometown of Hammond. There will also be a mental health component to the event with various organizations handing out literature.

FYI: The Bird Walk for Recovery will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Hammond. For more information, visit 5kbirdwalkforrecovery.org.