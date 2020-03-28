Birthday cruise turns into nightmare for Region couple on ship with 4 dead on board

Trapped on board a cruise ship with four dead and two confirmed coronavirus cases, a senior Munster couple were floating in limbo Saturday near the Panama Canal, family said.

On March 7, Colleen Wing, 69, and James Wing, 76, boarded a Holland America cruise ship called the Zaandam, before U.S. travel bans were in place, said their daughter, Katy Waldrop, of Dyer.

“Me and my family are reaching out to any news source, any politician to get help,” Waldrop said. “I don’t think people know how dire this situation is. This is not a political issue, it’s a humanitarian issue and we just need to help our citizens get back to shore.”

The cruise left Buenos Aires with 1,243 passengers and 586 crew and was scheduled to end in San Antonio, Chile on March 21, The Associated Press reported.

Three days in, Holland America announced it was terminating the trip to comply with new travel restrictions as the coronavirus crisis continued to escalate.

The ship spent five days off the coast of Chile trying to find somewhere to dock after being denied at a docking area off the country’s coast.