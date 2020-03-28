Birthday cruise turns into nightmare for Region couple on ship with 4 dead on board

Trapped on board a cruise ship with four dead and two confirmed coronavirus cases, a senior Munster couple were floating in limbo Saturday near the Panama Canal, family said.
On March 7, Colleen Wing, 69, and James Wing, 76, boarded a Holland America cruise ship called the Zaandam, before U.S. travel bans were in place, said their daughter, Katy Waldrop, of Dyer.
“Me and my family are reaching out to any news source, any politician to get help,” Waldrop said. “I don’t think people know how dire this situation is. This is not a political issue, it’s a humanitarian issue and we just need to help our citizens get back to shore.”
The cruise left Buenos Aires with 1,243 passengers and 586 crew and was scheduled to end in San Antonio, Chile on March 21, The Associated Press reported.
Three days in, Holland America announced it was terminating the trip to comply with new travel restrictions as the coronavirus crisis continued to escalate.
The ship spent five days off the coast of Chile trying to find somewhere to dock after being denied at a docking area off the country’s coast.
On March 20, the ship was able to dock off the coast of Valparaiso, Chile, to refuel and restock on supplies. Waldrop said at that time, her stepfather started to have COVID-19 symptoms such as coughing, and the next day he nearly passed out while at lunch with her mother. Waldrop said James Wing received medical care on the ship, including flu medicine.
On March 21, Waldrop said, her mother told her the ship was leaving Chile and was going to head toward Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to dock and drop off its passengers. But the ship hadn’t been able to gain entry to do so.
Panamanian authorities refused to let the cruise ship pass through the Panama Canal to reach Florida, AP reported. The Miami Herald reported Panamanian authorities reversed that decision late Saturday evening, and will allow the ship through on the condition nobody aboard gets off.
On Friday, Waldrop learned four people died on the cruise ship and two people have tested positive for coronavirus. The deceased were four older passengers and their bodies will remain on the Zaandam until it reaches its final destination, according to the AP.
In a Facebook post on Friday, Holland American Line reported 53 guests and 85 crew members have reported influenza-like symptoms to the ship’s medical center and medical supplies have since been delivered to the ship.
“Out of an abundance of caution, on March 22 when Zaandam first saw a number of guests reporting to the medical center with influenza-like illness symptoms, we took immediate protective measures, including asking all guests to self-isolate in their staterooms and implementing all other appropriate precautions that have been developed in coordination with the CDC,” the Holland American Line wrote Friday. “All guests and crew received face masks yesterday and were provided with instructions on when and how to wear them.”
The ship remains near the entrance to the Panama Canal where it was announced late Friday that the Zaandam’s sister ship, the Rotterdam, will load healthy passengers on board. However, those who have symptoms of illness will stay aboard the Zaandam. Currently hundreds of passengers are in the process of transferring to the Rotterdam, AP reported.
As of Saturday, Colleen Wing told her daughter 500 passengers were transferred and efforts will continue Sunday morning.
“While the onward plan for both ships is still being finalized, we continue to work with the Panamanian authorities on approval to transit the Panama Canal for sailing to Fort Lauderdale, Florida,” the company said.
As of 7 p.m. Friday when Waldrop last had contact with her mother, the couple have not yet been tested for coronavirus and her stepfather continues to experience flu-like symptoms. Waldrop has been constantly checking cruisemapper.com, watching the ship at a standstill north of the island of Taboga.
“They’re basically sitting ducks,” Waldrop said.
Waldrop said the cruise was supposed to be a birthday vacation for Colleen and James Wing, who have birthdays in April and May. Colleen Wing will be turning 70 in just a few weeks, her daughter said.
The Times was unable to speak with the couple Saturday night. But Waldrop relayed that her mother said the captain, crew and cruise line have been proactive, extremely responsive and have done everything in their power to help.
Communication has been difficult but Waldrop has been able to touch base with her mom and stepdad on occasion, including Waldrop’s daughter’s 13th birthday. During the call, Waldrop said her mother’s voice cracked when she heard her granddaughter’s voice.
“My mom has a heart of gold but she is tough as nails,” Waldrop said. “She has a remarkably upbeat attitude and she is keeping my stepdad in good spirits. … I think it’s starting to weigh on her though because it seems like there’s no end in sight.”
Waldrop said Colleen Wing appears to be healthy so far but has been in isolation with her stepfather, who who is still experiencing symptoms.
“We are on edge,” Waldrop said. “We want the best for our parents and we want them, and everyone on board, to be safe. We have been sick with worry and it’s been overwhelming but we are doing everything we can do to help.”
