Birthday party celebration in park turns into shooting, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A birthday party in a park area ended with attendees chaotically leaving the scene after a man was shot, police said.
In response, Michigan City Chief of Police Dion Campbell has implemented Violent Crime Reduction patrols throughout the city.
Michigan City police were called at 9 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired in the area of Pullman Field on the west side of the city, said Michigan City Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez.
Multiple officers in the area also heard the shots, and when police arrived, they saw 10 to 20 people chaotically fleeing the area.
Police worked to secure the crime scene, collect evidence and talk to witnesses. Officers were told a group was celebrating a birthday party at Pullman Field when shots were fired for unknown reasons, police reported.
The birthday party was reportedly for an adult, however, it is unknown whether children were attending, Rodriguez said.
Soon after, officers were notified of a gunshot victim who arrived at the emergency room at Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City. Police met with a 35-year-old man at the hospital who had a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.
Officers also learned an injured 21-year-old man who was at Pullman Field was at the same hospital. The man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening after being struck by a vehicle while the shooting happened.
The conditions of the two men are unknown at this time.
Campbell’s Violent Crime Reduction Patrols, which is immediately in effect, will target illegally possessed firearms in the community, Rodriguez said.
Anyone with further information on the shooting is urged to call Michigan City Detective Kay Pliske at 219-874-3221, extension 1086. Residents also can leave tips and can request to remain anonymous by contacting the Michigan City Police Department via Facebook Messenger or calling the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488.
