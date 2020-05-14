Birthday party celebration in park turns into shooting, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — A birthday party in a park area ended with attendees chaotically leaving the scene after a man was shot, police said.

In response, Michigan City Chief of Police Dion Campbell has implemented Violent Crime Reduction patrols throughout the city.

Michigan City police were called at 9 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired in the area of Pullman Field on the west side of the city, said Michigan City Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez.

Multiple officers in the area also heard the shots, and when police arrived, they saw 10 to 20 people chaotically fleeing the area.

Police worked to secure the crime scene, collect evidence and talk to witnesses. Officers were told a group was celebrating a birthday party at Pullman Field when shots were fired for unknown reasons, police reported.

The birthday party was reportedly for an adult, however, it is unknown whether children were attending, Rodriguez said.

Soon after, officers were notified of a gunshot victim who arrived at the emergency room at Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City. Police met with a 35-year-old man at the hospital who had a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.