Bishop-elect reflects on journey to priesthood, looks forward to ordination

“I’m a son of the industrial Great Lakes,” McClory previously has said. “The steel industry put food on our table and provided the nourishment and sustenance that brought me to this day.”

For McClory, joining the Diocese of Gary isn’t that different from the Michigan parishes he has been a part of.

“Sometimes our communities in the Industrial Great Lakes can almost sometimes feel like ... that people look down upon us almost because we might struggle, and so they might make a judgment about our communities that's really unfair and can be hurtful at times,” he said.

Despite those stereotypes, McClory looks forward to joining his new congregation and community.

“I'm proud to be a Detroiter, (and) I'm proud to be coming to Gary because we have people who work hard,” he said. “We may not have the rest of the country looking at us and seeing us as a place of vitality and that's irrelevant because we know we're a place of vitality, we know that we are a place for hope.”

McClory is eager to build upon the foundation that has been laid at the diocese and continue the sense of grace, energy and passion former Bishop Donald Hying created.