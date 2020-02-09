Bishop-elect reflects on journey to priesthood, looks forward to ordination

As a young man, the Most Rev. Robert McClory didn’t anticipate how God would work in his life.
Now, he’s about to be ordained fifth bishop at the Diocese of Gary, after spending nearly two decades as a pastor in his home state of Michigan.
But he didn’t always aspire to enter the seminary.
Raised with parents who made faith a “joyful experience,” McClory grew up believing in God and Jesus. As a high schooler, that relationship continued to grow, and over time, he found himself involved with different ministries, youth groups and eventually, young adults groups.
Though faith played a prominent role in his life, academia did, too.
McClory’s faith only emphasized his desire to help others, and that desire pushed him to pursue public policy to help communities in need.
“Sometimes God draws straight with crooked lines, meaning we look back in our life, and we can see what might have appeared to be a zig and a zag to suddenly have a beautiful pattern,” McClory said.
Finding a calling
Before he found priesthood, McClory found himself on the bench.
An interest in public policy called him to pursue a law degree at Columbia University in New York. Having never been to the Big Apple, McClory sought out to meet people and find a place to stay by attending a National Catholic Young Adults conference.
Eventually, he met the pastor of the Catholic parish in Harlem, Father Jose. Though he was not actively discerning the priesthood, McClory stayed in the Harlem rectory for two years.
"Even though I wouldn't have conceived to that at the time — that I was thinking about being a priest necessarily,” he said. “It was part of the preparation that opened me up some to saying, 'Hey, maybe this is what I'm called to do.’”
The desire to pursue priesthood, “flowered gradually over time,” he said. By his second year of law school, he began to think more seriously about it.
"I also began to realize that what was really beginning to give meaning to my life was ... what I was doing in the evenings and on weekends, and that was helping to lead various church groups, helping to be in service to others,” McClory said. “I thought, 'Well, what if I give my life completely to this?’”
‘A very rewarding life’
Since becoming ordained in May 1999 at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit, McClory said he hasn’t looked back.
"I find great satisfaction in being a priest. I find it to be a very rewarding life, so I have not had significant doubts," he said. "Certainly there are days that are more challenging than others ... where the responsibilities weigh on you a bit and you hope you're making the right decisions and you pray that you are, and that you carry the burdens of other people.”
McClory said bringing people hope, encouragement and God’s love is a privilege.
“I always pray that I say what's right and do what's right,” he said.
It’s been about 11 weeks since McClory got the call he would join the Diocese of Gary, which he received in the middle of the regional finals for his local high school football team.
Since then, everything has changed, he said.
“When you become ordained, you make a promise of obedience. Having made a promise to the archbishop of Detroit, I would anticipate I would have been somewhere within the six counties of the Archdiocese of Detroit,” McClory said.
“Suddenly to receive a call and be told the Holy Father has appointed you somewhere else — that sense that I'm in God's hands, and that I trust in him and it's not just like, a new responsibility, but a sacrament of Holy Orders.”
In those 11 weeks, McClory traveled to Rome and met the Pope; went on a spiritual retreat, a requirement he had to fulfill before his ordination; and said goodbye to his hometown parish in Royal Oak, Michigan, where he celebrated his first Mass.
A son of the industrial Great Lakes
Growing up near Detroit, McClory said he developed an understanding and appreciation for communities that rely on industry.
“I’m a son of the industrial Great Lakes,” McClory previously has said. “The steel industry put food on our table and provided the nourishment and sustenance that brought me to this day.”
For McClory, joining the Diocese of Gary isn’t that different from the Michigan parishes he has been a part of.
“Sometimes our communities in the Industrial Great Lakes can almost sometimes feel like ... that people look down upon us almost because we might struggle, and so they might make a judgment about our communities that's really unfair and can be hurtful at times,” he said.
Despite those stereotypes, McClory looks forward to joining his new congregation and community.
“I'm proud to be a Detroiter, (and) I'm proud to be coming to Gary because we have people who work hard,” he said. “We may not have the rest of the country looking at us and seeing us as a place of vitality and that's irrelevant because we know we're a place of vitality, we know that we are a place for hope.”
McClory is eager to build upon the foundation that has been laid at the diocese and continue the sense of grace, energy and passion former Bishop Donald Hying created.
“Those would be the three areas that I would hope to focus on ... just being a hopeful and encouraging presence, first. Secondly, getting to know the needs of the diocese, and then third, discerning the best way to follow up on the synod that was recently held,” he said.
The bishop-elect will be ordained at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Angels Cathedral, 640 Tyler St., Gary.
McClory is the first priest who will be ordained as a bishop at the Diocese of Gary since former Bishop Andrew Grutka in 1957, said Diocese Chief of Staff Michael Wick. Other recent Gary leaders already had been bishops before coming to the Region.
Wick said McClory wants to relate to people like Hying.
“He'll bring that connection with the ordinary person ... wanting to accompany them in their faith journey, sharing from his own life and experience but really trying to reach out and connect with those that he is serving,” Wick said.
As for his motto, McClory said he chose a passage from 2 Corinthians: “We proclaim Jesus Christ as Lord, and ourselves as your servants for Jesus' sake.”
"For me, as a committed Catholic Christian bishop, I will bring the hope and the love of Christ to others," McClory said. "In so doing, I want to do that and have our faithful do that with a real servant's heart that we come to love and to serve others, and we do so because Jesus has motivated us.”