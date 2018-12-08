Bishop Donald Hying, of the Diocese of Gary, gave his blessings to Andrean High School in finding a new location in Northwest Indiana.
“One September 14, 1959, the first class of Andrean High School entered the doors of the newly-built school; a school built on dreams of the priests, religious and laity of the newly-created Diocese of Gary,” Hying said in a letter. “At this moment in history, our time has come to follow in their footsteps and invest in the next 59 years of Catholic education for Andrean High School.”
In January, Hying released a feasibility study and said he believed the high school should stay at its current location. Hying said his ultimate decision to support the move was the result of multiple consultations with the College of Consultors, educational professionals, architects, diocesan staff and Andrean leaders.
Many factors, such as finding a new location and generating funds, have been in discussion by members of the Andrean administration, he said.
In October, Andrean Principal Tony Bonta said in a letter that the cost to upgrade the current Andrean complex would exceed $30 million.
The next step for Andrean leaders in the coming months is to secure land, plan and launch funding efforts to support construction of the new campus and support interim maintenance and programming needs at the current location, according to Hying.
“Over time, it has become clear that Andrean High School holds a special place in the hearts of many people with the belief that this new dream can become reality as it did 59 years ago,” Hying said. “Let us support the Andrean Community in this initiative.”
New Andrean location could still become reality
