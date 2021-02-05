Bishop Noll Institute unveils patron saint

HAMMOND — For her connection to Bishop Noll Institute and for her lifetime devotion to others, Saint Maria Katharina Kasper was announced as the school’s patron saint during its Catholic Schools Week Mass on Feb. 3.

The Most Rev. Robert J. McClory, bishop of the Diocese of Gary, celebrated an all-school Mass with select Bishop Noll students and staff, along with principals from local Diocesan elementary schools, in attendance.

The Mass was also livestreamed to all Bishop Noll students and Diocesan elementary students who could not attend the traditional way due to health and safety guidelines.

McClory introduced the dedication ceremony for the school’s new saint by saying “saints cheer us on, they are with us and inspire us.”

Bishop Noll junior Abigail Wojtaszek and Bishop Noll sophomore Sophia Mendez, BNI representatives on the Diocesan Youth Council and members of the school’s Campus Ministry group, spoke at the podium about how the project began this fall when they wondered why Bishop Noll did not have a patron saint.

“This is something special and momentous for our centennial year,” Wojtasek said. “It took us a while to get the idea into action - a lot of emailing - but we’re glad it could all be unveiled during Catholic Schools Week.”