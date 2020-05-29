WATCH NOW: Bishop Noll parents, students protest virtual graduation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE — Like other high school seniors, twin brothers Hayden and Jordan Kammer, of Schererville, were looking forward to graduating with their classmates. Like other high school seniors, due to COVID-19, Bishop Noll Institute students won’t experience that.

Noll seniors and their parents are disheartened and frustrated about not seeing the BNI class of 2020 march together one last time and turn their tassels to the other side.

The Kammers were among nearly 25 people picketing outside the Catholic Diocese of Gary Pastoral Center on Friday to protest Noll’s virtual graduation June 4.

“I get to see my friends from other schools graduate, and I can’t do that with my own,” Hayden Kammer said. “We put our trust in (diocesan officials), and they couldn’t come through.”

While some of his classmates carried signs stating, “Let us walk,” Hayden Kammer, coming off meniscus surgery, wrote, “Let me hobble.”

“It’s really disappointing, not having a physical graduation,” Jordan Kammer said. “There’s no clear line of communication between the parents, schools and the diocese.”

The boys’ father, Jim Kammer, is a Noll graduate and guidance counselor at Hobart High School.