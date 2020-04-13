Bishop, other Catholic clergy preach message of hope on 'weird, but beautiful' Easter

GARY — In the midst of uncertainty and disease, Easter offers a promise of hope.
That was the message in Easter homilies and parish bulletins Sunday from clergy around the Catholic Diocese of Gary.
“There’s no better time than the time we are in right now” to celebrate the risen Jesus, Bishop Robert J. McClory said Sunday in his Easter homily in a shuttered Holy Angels Cathedral. “We’ve got the love of Jesus to give to other people and the faith to get us through these times.”
While the world prays for a vaccine for COVID-19, McClory prayed that “hearts will be healed, lives will be changed and the joy of Easter will be experienced.”
Roman Catholics, as are people of other faiths, are celebrating these days via streamed religious services to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.
Comparing the virus and quarantine to television’s “Twilight Zone” or the film “Groundhog Day,” the bishop admitted this is a “weird Easter, but a beautiful Easter.” Instead of focusing on material trappings, the faithful are celebrating, McClory said, “in our hearts, in our homes, in our families.”
Using the analogy of the Grinch that could not steal the spirit of Christmas, the bishop said today’s circumstances offer opportunities for the faithful to spread their faith.
He continued, “It’s Easter. What we believe changes hearts and it’s changed the world. Open the gift of the resurrection. Let’s share that love with others.”
The bishop likened the risen Jesus to first responders and medical workers, for whom he receives many prayer requests. Just as a firefighter rescues someone from a burning building, McClory said, “Jesus saves us from an eternal danger. He saves us from eternal death and gives us eternal life.”
Elsewhere around the diocese, fellow clergy shared similar positive messages.
Writing in the parish bulletin, Deacon Dennis Guernsey from Nativity of Our Savior in Portage commented, “I know these times have given us much anxiety, fear … but our God will get us through this time. We are an Easter people filled with faith, hope, and love.”
The Rev. James Wozniak, pastor at St. Matthias in Crown Point, wrote: “We’re at the empty tomb in the darkness, and we don’t know what that means. We need resurrection. The good news is the resurrection will come.
“Sheltering in our homes, we will know resurrection. The triumph of Christ is complete, and we know it because of the faith of everyone who has ever gone this way before us.”
Recalling that the risen Jesus’ first words to his apostles were about peace, the Rev. Kevin Huber, pastor at Queen of All Saints and St. Mary in Michigan City, wrote: “Jesus comes to us with the joy and peace of the resurrection in the very place that we live.
“I am asking God to bestow upon you and those whom you love the peace and consolation of the risen Lord wherever you are. Jesus comes to us wherever we are when we cannot be anywhere else.”
With churches closed, spiritual outlets have included available adoration chapels and streamed services. The Rev. Sammie Maletta, pastor at St. John the Evangelist in St. John, reported April 7 that up to 800 people were following streamed daily Masses, compared to the 80 usual followers.
Celebrating Easter Mass in a shuttered church that can seat 1,200, Maletta said Jesus’ early followers could not grasp the empty tomb.
“They fled, they wept. Their dreams were crushed. They felt abandoned,” Maletta said. “They just didn’t get it.”
The apostles did “get it,” the priest said, once Jesus returned to them. From there, Maletta said, the apostles spread a worldwide religion.
“It’s our turn to take that message and share it with whomever will listen,” Maletta said, challenging the online congregation. “Do you get it? If you get it, do something about it.”
