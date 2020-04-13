Bishop, other Catholic clergy preach message of hope on 'weird, but beautiful' Easter

He continued, “It’s Easter. What we believe changes hearts and it’s changed the world. Open the gift of the resurrection. Let’s share that love with others.”

The bishop likened the risen Jesus to first responders and medical workers, for whom he receives many prayer requests. Just as a firefighter rescues someone from a burning building, McClory said, “Jesus saves us from an eternal danger. He saves us from eternal death and gives us eternal life.”

Elsewhere around the diocese, fellow clergy shared similar positive messages.

Writing in the parish bulletin, Deacon Dennis Guernsey from Nativity of Our Savior in Portage commented, “I know these times have given us much anxiety, fear … but our God will get us through this time. We are an Easter people filled with faith, hope, and love.”

The Rev. James Wozniak, pastor at St. Matthias in Crown Point, wrote: “We’re at the empty tomb in the darkness, and we don’t know what that means. We need resurrection. The good news is the resurrection will come.

“Sheltering in our homes, we will know resurrection. The triumph of Christ is complete, and we know it because of the faith of everyone who has ever gone this way before us.”