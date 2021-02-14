Bitter cold continues as another snowstorm is expected to descend on Region

Officials warned against travel from early Monday into Tuesday as bitter cold continued and another winter storm threatened Northwest Indiana and Chicago's south suburbs Sunday.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana from 6 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Several rounds of snow could result in another 4 to 8 inches of accumulation, with locally higher amounts along the Lake Michigan shore in Lake and Porter counties, forecasters said.
The heaviest snowfall could come Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, according to the weather service.
Porter, Newton and Jasper counties were under travel advisories, which means routine travel or activities could be affected, and drivers should use caution, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
A winter storm warning for southern Cook County was set to start at 3 a.m. Monday and continues through noon Tuesday.
In the south suburbs, 8 to 12 inches of accumulating snow was expected. Locally higher amounts were possible, the weather service said.
A winter weather advisory for LaPorte County was in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. Another 4 to 6 inches of snow was expected, with the most difficult travel conditions likely Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Dangerously cold temperatures are expected Sunday night into Monday, with wind chills of about minus-20 degrees overnight. In such conditions, frostbite is possible on exposed skin in fewer than 30 minutes, forecasters said.
Those who venture out should dress in layers, wear boots, hat, face mask and gloves. Drivers should carry an emergency kit and blankets, in case they become stuck.
The Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District said it was preparing for two waves of snow. The first is expected Sunday night into Monday, and second heavier wave is likely Monday night into Tuesday.
Northwest Indiana was expected to receive less snow than other parts of the state during the storm, so drivers headed to other areas of the state should pay attention to the forecast, INDOT said.
Bitter cold temperatures limit the effectiveness of materials used to treat the roads, and the multiple waves of snow will keep snowplow drivers busy, the department said.
Those who must drive should expect low visibility, the weather service said.