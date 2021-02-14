Bitter cold continues as another snowstorm is expected to descend on Region

Officials warned against travel from early Monday into Tuesday as bitter cold continued and another winter storm threatened Northwest Indiana and Chicago's south suburbs Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana from 6 p.m. Sunday through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Several rounds of snow could result in another 4 to 8 inches of accumulation, with locally higher amounts along the Lake Michigan shore in Lake and Porter counties, forecasters said.

The heaviest snowfall could come Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning, according to the weather service.

Porter, Newton and Jasper counties were under travel advisories, which means routine travel or activities could be affected, and drivers should use caution, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

A winter storm warning for southern Cook County was set to start at 3 a.m. Monday and continues through noon Tuesday.

In the south suburbs, 8 to 12 inches of accumulating snow was expected. Locally higher amounts were possible, the weather service said.

