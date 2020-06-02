Black female mayors in spotlight amid protests and pandemic

During the pandemic, residents made viral memes of Lightfoot enforcing her stay-at-home orders. Instead of chiding them, Lightfoot embraced the moment and used it to connect with residents, Brown said.

“I think that we’re seeing some of this play out in real time,” Brown said. “She was speaking in that role of telling residents what to do from an authority figure that seemed very familiar. And I think that’s kind of a mode in which we’re seeing some other black women elected officials deal with unrest in that they're speaking to constituents not just as an authority figure but one that is familiar."

Rochester, New York, Mayor Lovely Warren, who is in her second term as the first black female mayor of the state's third-largest city, said that while black women have made strides in gaining prominence, they still face unique challenges of racism and stereotypes.

“We’re trying to fight a system that was institutionally built to create the disparities that it has created over generations and so we’re trying to undo the damage that has been done to prepare our children for the future," Warren said. “A lot of times we get branded with the ‘angry black woman syndrome' when we’re speaking up to a number of different issues that impact our community, but we have been built to take on the responsibility and we take it in stride."