MUNSTER — While shoppers will soon be walking out of retail stores with arms full of bags, one animal rescue is offering a chance to bring home a new best friend this Black Friday.

At least Humane Indiana Shelter’s 2-year-old cat Ferris Mewler and 9-month-old puppy Willow hope so. Those are two of the furry companions included in the zero-fee adoption drive.

“Some of these animals have been looked over and really need a home for the holidays,” said Jessica Petalas-Hernandez, director for the shelter. “We are really hoping we can get them all homes and families by Christmas.”

Humane Indiana Shelter at 421 45th Avenue in Munster will host a Black Friday adoption drive that will stretch into the rest of the weekend. Fees for more than half of the shelter’s dogs and cats will be waived and the shelter will also be collecting food donations for people in need.

The normal adoption application process will apply, in which the shelter will be fully staffed to accommodate prospective pet parents.

Petalas-Hernandez said there’s a wide variety of cats and dogs of all different breeds, sizes and ages included in the drive.

“Everyone should be able to come here and find a pet that suits them,” she said.

All of the shelter’s animals are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, microchipped, screened for heart worms and have at least one round of dewormer, she said. Adopters also get access to a 30-day trial of free pet health insurance.

Petalas-Hernandez encouraged people to visit the shelter versus a pet store when choosing a companion this holiday season. She said while some may think it’s controversial to give or get a pet as a gift, she said the shelter doesn’t see an increased return rate when the holidays are over.

“Beyond that, post-adoption is the beginning of a relationship with our staff,” Petalas-Hernandez said. “Our team is there for the long haul for advice and help to make sure adoptions stick. We want to set adoptive parents up for success so we are there for them as long as the animal’s life.”

The drive will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; the food collection and zero-fee deal will stretch into Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., for the animals that haven’t yet found a home.

“Please adopt from a shelter and save a life,” Petalas-Hernandez said. “There’s plenty of animals in the shelter who need a loving home.”

Visitors and customers are also invited to bring two nonperishable human food items to the shelter, which will earn each of them a special gift for their pet.

