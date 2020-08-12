Black victims of U-Michigan doc seek equity in settlements

“How Race, Ethnicity, and Gender Impact Your Life’s Worth: Discrimination in Civil Damage Awards” says the data typically comes from the quarterly population survey by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That data often is based on the race, ethnicity and gender of the person filing the lawsuit, and since Blacks, Latinos and Hispanics and women of all races typically earn less than white men, damages awarded often are less than what white men would receive, the report said.

“The practice of forensic economists using race, gender or ethnicity to calculate civil damages really hurts communities of color and women because historically they have been paid less because of structural and systemic discrimination in the workplace,” said Dariely Rodriguez, director of the Economic Justice Project of the Lawyers' Committee and the report's co-author.

The Associated Press left messages Tuesday seeking comment from the National Association of Forensic Economics.

Richardson, who joined the Wednesday news conference, is not yet part of the lawsuits against the school. He arrived as a sophomore in 1994 on the Ann Arbor campus and was seen by Anderson for his annual physicals and occasionally for strep throat.