Blackhawks ban Native American headdresses at home games

CHICAGO — The National Hockey League’s Chicago Blackhawks said Wednesday they are banning headdresses at home games as part of their pledge to honor the Native American community.

The move comes after conversations with Native American partners to establish new policies and initiatives. While the team will play the remainder of its games this season in an empty arena in Edmonton, Alberta, the no headdresses policy begins as soon as fans are allowed back at Chicago's United Center for games or events.

“These symbols are sacred, traditionally reserved for leaders who have earned a place of great respect in their tribe, and should not be generalized or used as a costume or for everyday wear,” the team said.

The Blackhawks plan to further integrate Native American culture and storytelling into game presentation and community involvement. They're also working to establish a new wing at Trickster Cultural Center, the only Native American-owned and operated arts institution in Illinois.

The team said earlier this month it will continue to use the Blackhawks name because it honors a Native American leader who has been an inspiration to generations. The moniker was chosen in 1926 for the World War I military Blackhawk Division, which was named after Sauk nation leader Black Hawk.