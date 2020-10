Blackmailers threaten to send revealing photos in dating site scheme, Highland police say

HIGHLAND — The public should be wary on dating sites due to a blackmail scam targeting residents of the area, police said.

Police have received two reports from residents who said they shared revealing photos of themselves with another person, who then forwarded their photos to the residents' phone contacts, a Highland Police Department news release states.

Both residents said the person requested money from them to avoid having their pictures send to anyone else, police said.

Police urged people to never share any personal information or photos with anyone they do not know and to not send money to any strangers who attempt to blackmail them.

"We are making you aware of these incidents so that nobody else falls victim to this type of fraud," the department said.

