Blagojevich praises Trump from Chicago home after release

CHICAGO — Former Illinois Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich gushed about Donald Trump after the Republican president commuted his sentence for political corruption, speaking Wednesday at a press event outside his Chicago home that sounded like an extended campaign ad for the president.

Blagojevich spoke in front of a large sign hanging off the landing of his home that read, “Thanks Mr. President." One man in a crowd of more than 100 reporters and well-wishers wore a rubber Blagojevich mask and hoisted the former governor's 2006 campaign sign.

The governor-turned-convicted felon even added an endorsement of Trump's bid for a second term.

“I'm a Trumpocrat,” said Blagojevich, flanked by his wife and two daughters. “If I had the ability to vote, I would vote for him.”

During the event in Chicago, the president fired off a tweet about Blagojevich, saying Blagojevich paid “a big price” for his convictions. Trump also alluded to Blagojevich's convictions for seeking to exchange an appointment to the U.S. Senate seat vacated by then President-elect Barack Obama for campaign contributions.

“Rod Blagojevich did not sell the Senate seat,” Trump tweeted.