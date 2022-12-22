Blizzard begins in Northwest Indiana

The Region's first blizzard of the season began Thursday afternoon.

Light snow began to fall around 1 p.m. Within the hour, temperatures in certain areas of Northwest Indiana dropped to single digits, and road conditions decreased rapidly, according to the National Weather Service.

Lake and LaPorte counties remained under a travel watch throughout the day, recommending only essential travel and that businesses put emergency plans in place. Porter County was put under travel advisory around 3:30 p.m.

By 3 p.m. Thursday, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said his office received several reports of cars sliding off the road and crashes. Gary police confirmed 40 crashes in the Lake County area since noon.

"Snow falling onto roadways has begun to create a sheet of ice," Martinez said. "If you absolutely must travel, take it slowly. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination."

Sgt. Benjamin Falls of the Porter County Sheriff's Office said the sheriff has reported two property crashes, as of 3 p.m. The Indiana Department of Transportation reported black ice on Interstate 94 near U.S. 421 in Michigan City.

The Indiana Department of Transportation dispatched approximately 1,000 snow plows around the state, the department announced Wednesday. Plow drivers will remain on the roads for the duration of the storm and continue clean-up efforts into the weekend.

Approximately 150 members of the Indiana National Guard have been called in to assist state and local authorities in their response to the severe weather Thursday. Members are based at armories in Gary, South Bend, Fort Wayne, Kokomo, Muncie and Lafayette, Media Relations Manager Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry said.

Government offices reported early closures ahead of the storm. Crown Point, Merrillville and all Porter County government offices announced they would be closing at noon Thursday and remain closed through Monday due to inclement weather. The Lake County and Hammond public libraries closed at 2 and 4 p.m. Wednesday, respectively, due to the snow. The Lake County Public Library will remain closed through Friday. Multiple cities have delayed trash pickup until after the weekend to wait for the storm to subside.

Dangerously low wind chills began Thursday night and persisted into Friday, the National Weather Service is reporting. The frigid air will get as low as -25 to -30 degrees, which can cause frostbite in under 20 minutes.

Road closures and updates can be found at 511in.org.