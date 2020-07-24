Blogger-turned-bomber denied bail release

HAMMOND — A federal judge isn’t granting bail release to a political blogger doing prison time for sending a letter bomb to a lawyer who crossed him.
U.S. District Court Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen denied freedom to Eric Krieg on grounds his appeal of his conviction and 29-year sentence is unlikely to succeed.
Krieg has challenged his bombing conviction and imprisonment on grounds his attorney gave him bad legal advice.
His former attorney has written to the court stating he provided Krieg with extensive legal advice on whether Krieg should plead guilty or demand a jury trial on the bombing and threat counts.
Federal prosecutors argued Krieg went into his guilty plea with his eyes open and doesn’t deserve a new day in court or a lighter sentence.
Krieg, 47, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to four felony counts alleging he manufactured and mailed an explosive device to the home of attorney David Westland Sept. 6, 2017.
He also admitted to sending a death threat Sept. 29, 2017, to Dave Hein, a Hammond city employee, with whom Krieg had feuded on social media.
Krieg, an engineer for the BP refinery, came to public attention as author of “Blue County in a Red State,” a conservative political blog he wrote from 2012 to 2017 under the pen name "Buzzcut," a reference to his haircut at the time.
He used the column to denounce Democratic Party officials, including Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. and traded barbs with politically liberal posters.
Krieg emerged from social media to run unsuccessful campaigns in 2010 for Lake County Council and 2012 for Lake County surveyor.
While Krieg never publicly advocated violence, federal investigators said he harbored a deep resentment against David Westland, a lawyer who represented clients who sued Krieg.
Five years ago, Krieg agreed to settle a defamation lawsuit, paying a brother of the Hammond mayor, Aaron McDermott, $45,000 and apologizing for a slanderous attack Krieg made on Aaron.
Investigators said Krieg was so humiliated, he constructed a pipe bomb, addressed it to Westland and delivered it Sept. 6, 2017, to the East Chicago post office.
The bomb prematurely detonated, causing minor injuries to a female postal worker handling the package.
Krieg now claims his lawyer, Kevin Milner, should have negotiated a plea bargain with a sentence of less than 11 years rather than the 29 years he is now serving.
Krieg is without a new attorney and is drafting court documents for his appeal at his federal prison facility in Berlin, New Hampshire.
The judge said he is reserving final judgment on whether to grant Krieg’s appeal, but adds that he cannot say that (Krieg) has a high probability of success.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!