Blogger-turned-bomber denied bail release

HAMMOND — A federal judge isn’t granting bail release to a political blogger doing prison time for sending a letter bomb to a lawyer who crossed him.

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen denied freedom to Eric Krieg on grounds his appeal of his conviction and 29-year sentence is unlikely to succeed.

Krieg has challenged his bombing conviction and imprisonment on grounds his attorney gave him bad legal advice.

His former attorney has written to the court stating he provided Krieg with extensive legal advice on whether Krieg should plead guilty or demand a jury trial on the bombing and threat counts.

Federal prosecutors argued Krieg went into his guilty plea with his eyes open and doesn’t deserve a new day in court or a lighter sentence.

Krieg, 47, pleaded guilty in December 2018 to four felony counts alleging he manufactured and mailed an explosive device to the home of attorney David Westland Sept. 6, 2017.

He also admitted to sending a death threat Sept. 29, 2017, to Dave Hein, a Hammond city employee, with whom Krieg had feuded on social media.